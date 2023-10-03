MS Dhoni sports brand new hairstyle with a shade of old to get the fans buzzing 

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has lit the social media world on fire with his brand new hairstyle at the hands of renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Dhoni has stuck with his trademark long hair, which has been famous since his entry into Indian cricket, but with a new style. The latest hairstyle, which encompasses a new color and texture to Dhoni's hair, puts him in a whole new light.

Hakim showcased Dhoni's brand new look with a series of images on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the pictures right here:

Apart from the images, Hakim also shared the story of how he and Dhoni came to a mutual decision to try out the new hairstyle.

"We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short," he wrote.

"That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long… We both promised eachother that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it," Hakim added.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was recently spotted sporting a ponytail, which had left the fans wondering about his hairstyle.

A number of celebrities, including Aparshakti Khurrana, Armaan Malik, and Anil Kapoor, have commented on the post which has gone viral in a very short span.

MS Dhoni resumes training following knee surgery

Dhoni has resumed training in Ranchi after undergoing knee surgery after IPL 2023.

He led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth IPL title in the 2023 season. While several expected the campaign to be his final endeavor as a player, the 42-year-old has expressed his desire to continue for one more season after witnessing the sheer adoration for him throughout the nation over the course of the tournament.

MS Dhoni had issues with his knee that troubled him while wicketkeeping as well as batting. As a result, he underwent surgery for the same right after the IPL season.

The ace cricketer was recently on vacation with his friends and family in the United States of America (USA), even making an appearance during the US Open. He also played a round of gold upon the invite of former president Donald Trump.

Dhoni's recent act of offering a lift to a local player from a Ranchi ground went viral on social media.