MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina & Rishabh Pant dance together at Sakshi Pant's sangeet ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star cricketers MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant danced their hearts out in the sangeet ceremony of Rishabh's sister Sakshi Pant. A video of the three Indian cricketers grooving on the dance floor has gone viral on Instagram.

Rishabh Pant entered the Indian team when MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were in the final phase of their careers. Although they did not spend much time together in Team India, Pant, Dhoni and Raina formed a close bond.

Hence, Pant invited Dhoni and Raina to his sister's wedding in Dehradun, and both of them showed up with families. On March 11, photos of Dhoni and Raina attending the wedding went viral and now, a video of Dhoni and Raina dancing has surfaced. You can watch the video here:

Some other guests of the event also joined the trio of cricketers as they shook a leg together. All of them were dressed in modern traditional attires.

Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni will go head-to-head in IPL 2025 soon

While Rishabh and Dhoni are having a great time together at Sakshi Pant's wedding, the two cricketers will soon become rivals on the field when the IPL 2025 kicks off. Dhoni will continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings, while Rishabh will lead the Lucknow Super Giants for the first time in his IPL career.

LSG will host CSK for a match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on April 14. It will be interesting to see if Captain Pant can lead his new team to a win against Dhoni's Yellow Army.

Suresh Raina, the former Chennai Super Kings star, will likely work as a Hindi commentator for JioStar during IPL 2025. Before that, Raina is expected to head to Nathdwara in Rajasthan, where he will play for the Indian Royals in the ongoing Asian Legends League tournament.

