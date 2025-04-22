Mukesh Kumar takes a sharp return catch to remove Abdul Samad cheaply as Lucknow's experiment fails in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar got rid of the in-form Abdul Samad in their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. Samad walked back for just two runs off eight deliveries as the Super Giants lost their third wicket. The Jammu and Kashmir batter was promoted ahead of skipper Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni, but he failed to live up to expectations.

The dismissal came in the 14th over of LSG’s innings. Mukesh bowled a length ball on off stump that stuck in the pitch momentarily before reaching the batter. Samad tried to play it past the bowler but mistimed it back to the pacer, who completed a sharp catch.

Mukesh Kumar also got rid of Mitchell Marsh in the same over to ensure DC stay on top of LSG in the IPL 2025 encounter. He previously managed five wickets in his first seven games of IPL 2025.

LSG crumble after Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh’s opening stand in IPL 2025 match vs DC

LSG suffered a mini-collapse after openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh shared an 87-run partnership in the IPL 2025 match. Markram smashed 52 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 157.58 with the help of three maximums and two boundaries. Marsh also hit 45 off 36 deliveries, including one maximum and three fours. Apart from Abdul Samad, Nicholas Pooran also departed with a single-digit score.

At the time of writing, LSG were 130/4 after 17 overs, with David Miller and Ayush Badoni at the crease. Mukesh Kumar has been the leading wicket-taker for Delhi, with two wickets so far.

LSG will be aiming to continue their winning streak after defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last outing. On the other hand, DC will be keen to return to winning ways after losing to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game.

