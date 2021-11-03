New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing XIs, today's match umpires list and pitch report

New Zealand will face Scotland in match number 32 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Kiwis go into the game on a high, having defeated India by eight wickets in their previous Super 12 encounter. They will look to build on the momentum in their quest to claim the second semi-final spot in Group 2.

With one win and one loss, New Zealand are in third position in the points table. Although they are better placed than India to qualify, they cannot afford to slip in the remaining matches, as it would give India an outside chance of making the semis.

After an impressive performance in Round 1, Scotland have been given a reality check in the Super 12 matches. Afghanistan thrashed them by 130 runs while Namibia also got the better of them by four wickets. Scotland will be keen to put up a fight against New Zealand.

NZ vs SCO - Today's match playing XIs

NZ playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

SCO playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

NZ vs SCO - Today's match opening batters list

Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell will open for New Zealand. They contributed 20 and 49 in the win against India.

George Munsey was out for a duck against Namibia. He and captain Coetzer, who missed the last game, will open for Scotland.

NZ vs SCO - Today's match pitch report

Dubai has been a tough pitch to bat first on and India have been among the sides who have faltered twice batting first. However, this being a day game, the dew is not expected to be a factor in the second innings.

NZ vs SCO - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Marais Erasmus

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

New Zealand vs Scotland T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Scotland won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Skipper Kyle Coetzer, who missed the last game, is back to lead the side. Scotland will be missing Josh Davey due to a niggle. He is being replaced by Alasdair Evans.

Speaking after winning the toss, Scotland captain Coetzer said :

“We are going to bowl. Setting a total has been challenging. (On Super 12 losses) We expected the challenges to go up, it's a bit of a reality check, to be honest. We are not fearing any opposition but are mindful of the challenges.”

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted that they would have bowled first as well but asserted that the surface looks like a good one. The Kiwis are going into the game with an unchanged side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar