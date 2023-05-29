“No entry without physical tickets” - IPL organizers issue guidelines for spectators re-attending CSK vs GT final

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 organizers have issued guidelines for spectators who will be re-attending the final of the T20 league between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. The most important announcement is that there will be no entry for fans without physical tickets.

The IPL 2023 final was scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. However, due to persistent rain, the summit clash has been postponed to Monday - the reserve day.

The BCCI had earlier confirmed that fans who had their tickets for the IPL 2023 final on May 28 will be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29.

Issuing further details over ticket rules for the match on Monday, the tournament organizers took to their official Twitter handle to share more information.

What’s allowed?

Complete ticket intact as well as complete ticket with all torn pieces

Ticket with all the important details mentioned

What’s not allowed?

Part ticket with no details

Only digital ticket

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️



Note - There will be no entry without physical tickets Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today?Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️Note - There will be no entry without physical tickets Ready to re-attend the #TATAIPL 2023 #Final today? Here's everything you need to know about your Physical tickets 🎟️Note - There will be no entry without physical tickets https://t.co/B1ondsXvgP

Part ticket with incomplete details

IPL 2023 final: Timing and squads

If rain does not intervene, the rescheduled IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29 at 7:30 PM. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL 🏻 🏻



See you tomorrow in Ahmedabad 🤗



7:30 PM IST



#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT Thanks to all the fans for their continued patience and supportSee you tomorrow in Ahmedabad 🤗7:30 PM IST Thanks to all the fans for their continued patience and support 👏🏻👏🏻See you tomorrow in Ahmedabad 🤗⏰ 7:30 PM IST #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT https://t.co/2UUkSKYmKO

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Poll : 0 votes