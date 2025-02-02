"Nobody can help him from here on with that mindset" - Fans slam Sanju Samson for another failure in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

Team India opener Sanju Samson continued his dismal form with another low score in the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai on Saturday, February 2. The 30-year-old has been found wanting against the short deliveries by England speedsters throughout the series.

Samson, however, looked to be in the mood when he smashed 16 off the first over of the innings by Jofra Archer. Yet, the stylish right-hander fell to the short ball once again when Mark Wood bounced him out off the penultimate ball of the second over.

It ended a horrific five-match series for Sanju Samson, where he scored only 51 runs at an average of 10.20 with a highest score of 26. The dip in form has been alarming, considering his three centuries in five prior T20I innings.

Fans on Twitter expressed their anger over Samson's repeated failures, following a similar dismissal mode, with the following reactions:

Fans continued slamming Samson for his horrific run with one saying:

"Big time concern for Sanju Samson also he is playing with an Ego that you can't get me out for Short ball & eventually fell for the same problem... Nobody can help him from here on with that mindset."

"This is pathetic batting from Sanju Samson, 5 matches, 5 similar dismissals against short ball. He really got exposed against quality pace in this series. Falling in the same trap (short ball) in 5 out of 5 innings of the series is beyond pathetic," tweeted a fan.

"Sanju Samson can only blame himself for not being chosen for the Champions Trophy!From his response to the very 1st ball,he looked like being dismissed on any delivery thereafter! Once again extremely TALENTED Sanju Samson(like Carl Hooper) continues to be a major underachiever!" a fan said.

Team India go on a rampage after Sanju Samson's dismissal in fifth T20I

With the series already sealed after the win in the fourth T20I, Team India did not hold back in exploding from the get-go.

After Samson was dismissed for 16, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma produced one of the greatest T20I knocks. The young left-hander scored a breathtaking century off 37 deliveries to thrill the packed house at the Wankhede Stadium.

Abhishek was given terrific support from Tilak Varma as the duo added an incredible 115 off 43 deliveries to take India to 136/2 in nine overs. Tilak's dismissal has brought out-of-form skipper Suryakumar Yadav to the crease.

India are poised for a mammoth total with the score reading a remarkable 145/2 in the 11th over.

