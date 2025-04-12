"Not capable of playing at any position" - Fans slam Rishabh Pant for another batting failure in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match

Fans on social media went after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant after the 27-year-old registered another batting failure for his new franchise. Pant is currently leading LSG against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday (April 12) in their match at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

In the absence of regular opener Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant partnered Aiden Markram up top in his side's chase. Fans hoped the change in batting position could help Pant, but the southpaw struggled for most of his stay and was dismissed for 21 runs in 18 deliveries.

Fans heavily criticized the wicketkeeper-batter for his performance. One of the posts read:

"Rishabh Pant brother not capable of playing at any position, focus on your batting bro, PR not gonna help you."

Take a look at the posts below:

"Nicholas Pooran is what Ind fans expected Rishabh Pant to be, expected Rishabh Pant to do. Rishabh Pant can never be like Nicholas Pooran. Pooran now MR.Consistent & SR. Great. #LSGvsGT," a user wrote.

"The performance to price ratio should be clearly lowest for rishabh Pant among everyone! Just looking at individual performance clearly A Safed Haathi for Grumpy Goenka," another user posted.

"Failed at 4, please make Pant open he will become better than Chris Gayle. PR can never buy you performance and now whole world can see the real picture!!" a third user quipped.

Rishabh Pant has only scored 40 runs in six games

Rishabh Pant has had a torrid time with the bat for his new franchise so far. Acquired for ₹27 crore in the mega auction, Pant has only managed 40 runs in five innings so far in IPL 2025. His best score of 21 has come in this game, with the batter scoring in double digits only twice.

Despite Pant's poor form with the bat in hand, LSG did well and cruised to their third win of the season. Chasing 181 against the Gujarat Titans, they got to the target in the last over.

