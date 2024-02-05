"Not the first time I've been run out doing something stupid" - Ben Stokes on his bizarre run-out at crucial stage of second Test against India

England skipper Ben Stokes admitted to being slow off the blocks and took the blame for his run-out at a vital stage on Day 4 of the second Test against India at Vizag.

With hanging on to only a smidgeon of hope at 220/6 in their run-chase of 399, the all-rounder paid the ultimate price for his lazy running, thanks to a brilliant direct hit from Shreyas Iyer. Stokes started slowly for a single from the non-striker's end and was short of the crease to trudge back to the pavilion for only 11.

Despite admirable lower-order resistance, his dismissal was arguably the final nail in England's coffin, as they suffered a 106-run defeat.

At the post-match press conference, Stokes detailed his bizarre run-out by saying:

"I was trying to describe it in the dressing room, it was like one of those dreams where you're trying to run faster but you can't. I knew I had to go faster but for some reason, I just couldn't, it was a really bizarre couple of seconds. You'd think by now at 32 I'd learn not to do that, it's not the first time I've been run out doing something stupid. I always seem to do something that's a talking point, good or bad, don't I."

Renowned for his ability to produce game-changing knocks in the fourth innings, Stokes' dismissal had the Indian players celebrate wildly.

The 32-year-old has impressed with his captaincy thus far in the two Tests as the series heads to Rajkot tied at one apiece.

"Don't think I would have been able to take that catch before this surgery" - Ben Stokes

India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Three

Ben Stokes credited his successful knee surgery before the India series for helping him fare better on the field and pull off the spectacular catch of Shreyas Iyer in the Vizag Test.

The all-rounder displayed incredible athleticism to sprint back from mid-off and take a diving catch in India's second innings.

"I got myself in the ring a bit more yesterday, purely to get a different view of the game and angles. When I was at extra cover I felt I was able to move a lot better, throwing the ball in off balance, so for me, before the surgery that is something I found very hard and didn't have much confidence doing. I don't think I would have been able to take that catch before this surgery but the way I was able to move, the freedom that I felt, picking the ball up off balance," said Stokes.

Stokes is yet to fire consistently with the bat in the series, scoring 134 runs in four innings at an average of 33.50.

The talismanic all-rounder has been the catalyst behind England's turnaround in Test cricket, with the side winning 14 of its 20 games since he became captain.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App