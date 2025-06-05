"Once you get angry, you've got to get out" - Former Aussie captain's stunning claim on Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor believes ace Indian batter Virat Kohli was visibly angry throughout the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy down under, possibly prompting his Test retirement. The 36-year-old stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Tests ahead of the upcoming tour of England.
Kohli endured a dismal five-Test series in Australia, scoring only 190 runs at an average of under 24. Beyond the numbers, his similar dismissal mode of nicking balls on the fourth stump raised concerns about his Test future.
India suffered a 1-3 series defeat to miss out on the World Test Championship (WTC) qualification.
Recalling the Australia series and Kohli's behavior, Taylor told the LisTNR Sports podcast (via Hindustan Times):
"Last year, I saw a different Virat Kohli [in Australia]. An angry one. And I have never seen an angry Virat Kohli. I have seen a very highly competitive Virat Kohli, and I love that about him. I always saw the gentleman. Last year I saw a different Virat Kohli and I said a month ago that it is time for him to retire. And he did. Because once you get angry, you've got to get out. And I think he realised that. If you start getting angry, you are gone."
Kohli retired from Tests as India's fourth all-time leading scorer and centurion with 9,230 runs and 30 centuries, respectively.
"He said "No. We are going to finish this interview" - Mark Taylor on interesting conversation with Virat Kohli
Mark Taylor hailed Virat Kohli for his respect towards Test cricket by recalling an earlier interview with the former Indian captain in 2014. Despite his incredible white-ball numbers, Kohli has often stated his love and dedication towards the red-ball format.
"I was lucky enough to interview him many years ago when he first came out as captain at the Adelaide Oval (2014). We had a half-an-hour time slot. We had this big interview lined up. Cameras everywhere. And about 25 minutes into it, the PA system kicked in around the ground and made a hell of a noise. I had a handful of questions left – three or four – and we had to stop the interview," said Taylor (via aforementioned source).
He added:
"He sat there in his chair and the media manager came out and said 'we got to get out of here'. Kohli got up and as did I to say goodbye. He looked at me and said 'Mark, have you finished this interview?" And I said, no but I understand you might have to go. He said "No. We are going to finish this interview". Now that was great respect to me but also to the game of Test match cricket."
Batting aside, Kohli also enjoyed tremendous success as India's Test captain, leading them to 40 wins in 68 matches. India also won their first-ever Test series in Australia under Kohli in 2018-19.
