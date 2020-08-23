Only those who do not benefit from the IPL criticize it: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar slammed those who are spreading negativity about the Indian Premier League (IPL) and criticizing it as a league which is all about money. Gavaskar believes that people who criticize the IPL are just jealous and since they do not benefit from the IPL, they try to find a reason to pan it.

The IPL was supposed to begin on March 29th, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed indefinitely. However, with the postponement of the T20 World Cup to next year, the BCCI had a free window to work with and thus decided to stage the IPL in UAE from September 19th to November 10th.

“They [the critics] only see the money aspect that is there in the IPL. They don’t look at what the IPL does. I think it all boils down to jealousy. Only those who do not benefit from it, and do not get anything from the IPL criticize it,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today on the latest episode of The Inspiration.

“There are so many people whose livelihoods are there because of the IPL. It can be the guys who are at the grounds who paint people’s faces, people who are making those shirts that are sold outside the stadiums just before a match, or the vendors who have food stalls at the stadium. There is an entire cottage industry around the IPL,” he further added.

IPL is a soft target: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also believes that the IPL has become a soft target for people to go after and feels that some people criticize the IPL just for the sake of being famous on the internet.

Gavaskar also went on to say that people who have no knowledge about Indian cricket try to justify their statements by saying that they are thinking about the welfare of Indian cricket.

“An argument people opposed to the IPL give is, we know Indian cricket and we are thinking of the good of Indian cricket. Oh, I see, so you are the only ones who are going to be sitting in judgement and telling us what is good for Indian cricket. Of course, not,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the IPL is a great platform for young players to showcase their talent.