"People think it's very easy to be MS Dhoni" - CSK all-rounder's stunning statement on legend post IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shreyas Gopal has lauded MS Dhoni while expressing his gratitude to represent the franchise and share the dressing room with the legendary captain. The 31-year-old said that he learned leadership skills and how to handle players from the seasoned veteran. He further credited the legendary skipper for his tactical genius and ability to deliver under pressure.

Gopal is currently leading the Mangalore Dragons in the ongoing 2025 KSCA T20 League. Speaking on the sidelines of the season opener in Mysore on Tuesday (August 26), he told SportsYaari's YouTube channel:

“It’s very hard to be MS Dhoni; it’s extremely hard. People think that it’s very easy to be MS Dhoni. There is a lot of fame and people shout [cheer], but to be him, to be so grounded and to be so humble and to be so empathetic, caring is very hard. And you also understand that he’s also a human being. He loves doing very simple and basic things, and that is his greatness.”

“Mainly, it’s basically how to handle a player, how to put a player in a tournament, who to use for the specific over, tactically, there have been so many talks with him. And there’s no one better than him; everyone knows that. So, learning captaincy, learning how to finish matches, just learning how to, the way he deals with his stardom,” he added.

“I would love to continue that for another few more years” – Shreyas Gopal wants MS Dhoni's CSK to retain him ahead of IPL 2026

Shreyas Gopal reiterated that it was a dream-come-true moment to be with MS Dhoni at the Chennai-based franchise. The Karnataka-born player added that he wants to stay with the Super Kings for IPL 2026. Gopal also urged the 44-year-old to play yet another season in the T20 league. He said in the same video:

“To play with Dhoni was a dream for many of us, billions of us maybe. So, I got that chance last year, and I would love to continue that for another few more years."

"The more he plays the game, the more it’s beneficial for cricket. And the discussions that we have with him in the dressing room, the inputs we get, it’s just priceless. So, I think I’m extremely grateful to be playing for CSK and playing with and under him” he added.

The Super Kings bought Shreyas Gopal for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He, however, did not get a game last season. Overall, the leg-spinner has scalped 52 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.16 in the T20 tournament. With the bat, the right-hander has 180 runs in 22 innings.

