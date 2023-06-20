[Photo] A die-hard fan of MS Dhoni attends match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands with CSK jersey

Zimbabwe defeated the Netherlands earlier today in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza grabbed the headlines with his fantastic all-round performance for his team. He scored 102 runs off 54 balls and scalped four wickets to help Zimbabwe beat the Dutch team by six wickets.

Apart from Sikandar Raza, one more individual trended on social media during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. That individual is a fan of MS Dhoni, who came to watch the fixture live at the Harare Sports Club along with his Chennai Super Kings jersey.

The cameraman focused on him for a while during the match. You can see the photo here.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 Disney + Hotstar



#ICCWorldCupQualifier #CSK A die-hard fan of MS Dhoni and CSK engrossed in the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match. 🏏📸 Disney + Hotstar A die-hard fan of MS Dhoni and CSK engrossed in the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match. 🏏💛📸 Disney + Hotstar#ICCWorldCupQualifier #CSK https://t.co/IWF07uLrlf

It was during the 46th over of the first innings that the broadcast crew focused on the MS Dhoni fan sitting in the stands. He was eagerly waiting to see what happened on the next free hit for the Dutch team.

Zimbabwe move to first position in Group A after win against the Netherlands

The Zimbabwean team has played fantastic ODI cricket of late. They could not qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 directly, but the African side did register a historic win against Australia last year. They even recorded wins against Sri Lanka, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

It will be interesting to see if they can earn a ticket to the mega event in India by finishing in the Top 2 of the Super Sixes points table. They have won both of their matches played so far in the first round. Before defeating the Dutch team, Zimbabwe registered an eight-wicket win against Nepal in the tournament opener.

They are at the top of the Group A points table right now with four points from two matches. Their next match is against the former two-time World Cup winners, the West Indies.

Poll : 0 votes