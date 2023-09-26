[Picture] Sakshi shares throwback post with MS Dhoni from 2010, Suryakumar Yadav reacts

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Tuesday, September 26, shared a throwback post with her husband from 2010, apparently during their stint in South Africa for the Champions League T20.

Coincidentally, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Warriors by eight wickets to lift their first-ever Champions League T20 trophy on this day thirteen years ago.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Sakshi can be wearing a green-colored outfit while MS chose a printed grey T-shirt. The couple wore a matching black colored cap. The timeline was August 12, 2010. She captioned the post:

“Time flies.”

Suryakumar Yadav reacted with a smiling face with a heart-eyes emoji.

Dhoni and Sakshi, meanwhile, recently completed 13 years of marriage anniversary on July 4, 2023. The couple have a daughter named Ziva born on February 6, 2015.

Following his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni spends quality time with family in his hometown Ranchi, barring the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 42-year-old, who guided CSK to the fifth IPL title this year, is yet to retire from the cash-rich T20 league.

The legendary wicketkeeper recently spent quality time in the United States of America (USA) following his rehabilitation for a knee injury that he sustained in the last edition of the IPL.

Matheesha Pathirana credits MS Dhoni for becoming the leading wicket-taker in LPL and Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathira, who also plays for CSK, recently credited MS Dhoni for becoming one of the leading wicket-takers in the Lanka Premier League before picking the most wickets in Asia Cup 2023.

"As a youngster, if someone gives you confidence like that, it boosts your career. A player of that level showed faith in me and I believed I can do anything in that moment. Not only me, but Dhoni gave confidence to all of us. There were 4-5 top players who were injured and he showed his trust in youngsters which was great.”

He continued:

"I learned a lot from him. The first thing is humbleness and that's why he is very successful. I was a kid and no one knew me and they trained and taught me several things. Now, I know how to perform in any T20 game and how to balance my four overs in a match.”

Pathirana scalped 11 wickets in six games at the Asia Cup 2023. The 20-year-old also scalped 12 wickets in eight games for Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023. The youngster has been included in Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The 1996 champions will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 7.

