"Pooran one match wonder" - Fans brutally troll LSG's Nicholas Pooran for his flop show against GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran made just a single run off seven deliveries to effectively cost his team a comfortable win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22.
Chasing just 136 for victory, LSG were comfortably placed at 106/2 in 14.3 overs as Pooran entered the crease.
However, the talented West Indian struggled to read the pitch and was eventually dismissed while trying to play a slog sweep. The ball ballooned into the air for the GT skipper to take a simple catch off the bowling of Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad.
Nicholas Pooran's untimely dismissal created needless pressure to which the rest of the LSG batters succumbed and ended up losing by seven runs.
Pooran's dismal batting display that led to the collapse of epic proportions had fans brutally trolling him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:
Nicholas Pooran has had a reasonably decent season thus far, averaging 28.50 at a strike rate of 185.87. He played one of the best knocks of the season, scoring 62 from 19 deliveries in a successful run chase of 212 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Speaking of the game, the LSG bowlers were brilliant as they restricted GT to a paltry total of 135/6 in their 20 overs on a difficult batting pitch.
In reply, the Super Giants coasted along in what appeared to be a comfortable run chase before collapsing in the final overs to lose by seven runs.
Despite this result, LSG is well-placed in the points table with four wins from seven games.
"I can't put a finger on where it went wrong" - LSG skipper KL Rahul after loss to GT
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul was at a loss for words after the side's seven-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow.
Chasing 136 for victory, Rahul laid the perfect platform with his knock of 68 from 61 deliveries. However, the Lucknow batters couldn't accelerate towards the end as they collapsed to fall short of the target.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul was disappointed at squandering the opportunity to grab two more points. He said:
"I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin."
Despite the collapse, Rahul felt the GT bowlers bowled well, and perhaps the batters could have taken a few more chances along the way.
"We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities," he added.
The Super Giants will have some time off before taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Friday, April 28.
