"Pooran one match wonder" - Fans brutally troll LSG's Nicholas Pooran for his flop show against GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran made just a single run off seven deliveries to effectively cost his team a comfortable win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22.

Chasing just 136 for victory, LSG were comfortably placed at 106/2 in 14.3 overs as Pooran entered the crease.

However, the talented West Indian struggled to read the pitch and was eventually dismissed while trying to play a slog sweep. The ball ballooned into the air for the GT skipper to take a simple catch off the bowling of Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad.

Nicholas Pooran's untimely dismissal created needless pressure to which the rest of the LSG batters succumbed and ended up losing by seven runs.

Pooran's dismal batting display that led to the collapse of epic proportions had fans brutally trolling him on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

asmit @GunhaonKaDevta



#LSGvGT Each season there is 1 player playing Blinder vs RCB and doing nothing rest of the season that how bad we bowl...point here of Pooran. Each season there is 1 player playing Blinder vs RCB and doing nothing rest of the season that how bad we bowl...point here of Pooran.#LSGvGT

• Nσσɾ e ɛɱąŋ • 🇮🇳 @ViratianForYou Pooran is 2nd Maxwell of IPL 0 performance extremely inconsistent still getting money btw I am talking about old Maxwell not this new one Pooran is 2nd Maxwell of IPL 0 performance extremely inconsistent still getting money btw I am talking about old Maxwell not this new one

Gajala @MovvaSriSaiAkh2

#IPL2O23 #LSGvGT Nicholas pooran back to his form and LSG brought him for 16.5crs Nicholas pooran back to his form and LSG brought him for 16.5crs#IPL2O23 #LSGvGT https://t.co/Z50rAWks75

Arpit Tiwari @ArpitTi99169603

Just trying to slog everything rather than rotating strike.... @LucknowIPL Absolute shit batting by PooranJust trying to slog everything rather than rotating strike.... @LucknowIPL Absolute shit batting by PooranJust trying to slog everything rather than rotating strike....

Mahi @i_stanKohli18 That one good match of season for nicholas pooran just had to come against us That one good match of season for nicholas pooran just had to come against us😢

Mystery analyst @mysteric99 Pooran played a test innings which brought GT in to the match



Rotating strike is key... Pooran played a test innings which brought GT in to the matchRotating strike is key...

V. 🇮🇳 @VedPathak35 Pooran one match wonder Pooran one match wonder

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz No Chinnaswamy no Party for Pooran!! No Chinnaswamy no Party for Pooran!!

Pooh @ThodaYehThodaWo KL Rahul and Pooran dont want to win this KL Rahul and Pooran dont want to win this 😂

Jithendra @imjithendraa



#LSGvGT So nicholas pooran wake up and smashed the shit out of every RCB bowler and slept again ?🫠 So nicholas pooran wake up and smashed the shit out of every RCB bowler and slept again ?🫠#LSGvGT

Niji🏏 @Niji_S7 Pooran tried to swing every ball to only score 1(7) 🤣🤣

Could have easily rotated the strike Pooran tried to swing every ball to only score 1(7) 🤣🤣Could have easily rotated the strike

arfan @Im__Arfan All the blame will go on KL meanwhile Pooran who came in when 30 off 33 & played 1(7) 🤣🤣🤣 All the blame will go on KL meanwhile Pooran who came in when 30 off 33 & played 1(7) 🤣🤣🤣

Nicholas Pooran has had a reasonably decent season thus far, averaging 28.50 at a strike rate of 185.87. He played one of the best knocks of the season, scoring 62 from 19 deliveries in a successful run chase of 212 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Speaking of the game, the LSG bowlers were brilliant as they restricted GT to a paltry total of 135/6 in their 20 overs on a difficult batting pitch.

In reply, the Super Giants coasted along in what appeared to be a comfortable run chase before collapsing in the final overs to lose by seven runs.

Despite this result, LSG is well-placed in the points table with four wins from seven games.

"I can't put a finger on where it went wrong" - LSG skipper KL Rahul after loss to GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul was at a loss for words after the side's seven-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Lucknow.

Chasing 136 for victory, Rahul laid the perfect platform with his knock of 68 from 61 deliveries. However, the Lucknow batters couldn't accelerate towards the end as they collapsed to fall short of the target.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahul was disappointed at squandering the opportunity to grab two more points. He said:

"I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin."

Despite the collapse, Rahul felt the GT bowlers bowled well, and perhaps the batters could have taken a few more chances along the way.

"We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities," he added.

The Super Giants will have some time off before taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

