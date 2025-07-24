"Powerful reminder of the grit and determination"- Indian cricket fraternity hails Rishabh Pant's valiant effort on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant produced inarguably the bravest performance of his Test career so far in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. The southpaw walked out to bat at the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket on Day 2 and made 54 runs to help India reach 358 in their first innings.The 27-year-old injured his right toe on Day 1 after failing to connect a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. On Thursday, the BCCI confirmed that he would not keep wickets for the rest of the Test match and Dhruv Jurel would don the gloves.Social media praised Pant for his performance on Thursday. Here are some of the reactions:Sachin TendulkarIndian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said that the southpaw had shown character to bat through pain, adding that his performance would be remembered for ages.&quot;Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. @RishabhPant17 showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that. His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent your country. A brave effort, and one that will be remembered for a long time. Well played, Rishabh!&quot; Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).A few other former cricketers like S Badrinath also tweeted in praise of Pant for his batting performance on Day 2 at Manchester. The former batter said that the southpaw had stood tall despite batting with pain.Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan referred to Pant as a fighter on X (formerly Twitter). Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer also praised Pant's performance, adding the tourists had put on a good score on the board in the first innings.&quot;Rishabh pant you fighter. #respect,&quot; Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Out-of-favour India opener Mayank Agarwal praised Pant for the grit he had shown on Thursday, July 22.&quot;Unreal grit, Spidey @RishabhPant17&quot;, Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Rishabh Pant's replacement comes under the spotlight as India look to bring in more reinforcementsAfter reports of Rishabh Pant fracturing his right toe emerged, news of Ishan Kishan replacing him in the squad did rounds, with one Test left in the series against England. However, newer reports in the afternoon suggested that Kishan was also injured and hence may not be able to link up with the Indian team.Further reports suggested that Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan would be picked to replace Pant in the Indian squad. Besides Dhruv Jurel, who will keep wickets for the rest of the Manchester Test, India also have the option of trying KL Rahul with the gloves if needed.