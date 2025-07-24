"Powerful reminder of the grit and determination"- Indian cricket fraternity hails Rishabh Pant's valiant effort on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Shankar
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:48 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant in action on Day 2 at Manchester - Source: Getty

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant produced inarguably the bravest performance of his Test career so far in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. The southpaw walked out to bat at the fall of Shardul Thakur's wicket on Day 2 and made 54 runs to help India reach 358 in their first innings.

Ad

The 27-year-old injured his right toe on Day 1 after failing to connect a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. On Thursday, the BCCI confirmed that he would not keep wickets for the rest of the Test match and Dhruv Jurel would don the gloves.

Social media praised Pant for his performance on Thursday. Here are some of the reactions:

Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said that the southpaw had shown character to bat through pain, adding that his performance would be remembered for ages.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. @RishabhPant17 showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that. His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent your country. A brave effort, and one that will be remembered for a long time. Well played, Rishabh!" Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Ad
Ad

A few other former cricketers like S Badrinath also tweeted in praise of Pant for his batting performance on Day 2 at Manchester. The former batter said that the southpaw had stood tall despite batting with pain.

Ad

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan referred to Pant as a fighter on X (formerly Twitter). Former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer also praised Pant's performance, adding the tourists had put on a good score on the board in the first innings.

"Rishabh pant you fighter. #respect," Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Ad

Out-of-favour India opener Mayank Agarwal praised Pant for the grit he had shown on Thursday, July 22.

"Unreal grit, Spidey @RishabhPant17", Agarwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rishabh Pant's replacement comes under the spotlight as India look to bring in more reinforcements

After reports of Rishabh Pant fracturing his right toe emerged, news of Ishan Kishan replacing him in the squad did rounds, with one Test left in the series against England. However, newer reports in the afternoon suggested that Kishan was also injured and hence may not be able to link up with the Indian team.

Further reports suggested that Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan would be picked to replace Pant in the Indian squad. Besides Dhruv Jurel, who will keep wickets for the rest of the Manchester Test, India also have the option of trying KL Rahul with the gloves if needed.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications