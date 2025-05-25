Rashid Khan knocks over Devon Conway for 52 immediately after being belted for a six in GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) ace spinner Rashid Khan completed a quick redemption by dismissing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway after being hammered for a six in the IPL 2025 fixture in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. As a result, Conway perished for 52 runs off 35 balls, comprising two sixes and four boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 14th over of CSK’s innings. Rashid began the over with a dot before Conway charged him down the track to deposit a massive six over long-off.

The spinner then bowled a wicket-taking delivery, a quicker length ball that turned slightly towards off and middle. Conway went for a slog sweep but failed altogether as the ball crashed into the stumps.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the scalp, Rashid Khan returned to the wickets tally after going wicketless in his last two matches. The 26-year-old has managed just eight wickets in 13 games this season, barring the ongoing fixture against CSK. The Ahmedabad-based franchise retained him for a whopping INR 18 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.

On the other hand, Devon Conway smashed his second half-century of the 2025 season. With 52, he also returned to form after managing 12, 0, 10 in his last three outings.

Ad

CSK’s top 3 delivers in IPL 2025 match vs GT

CSK’s top three batters looked brilliant in their last IPL 2025 league match against GT. Apart from Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel smashed quickfire knocks of 34 (17) and 37 (19), respectively.

At the time of writing, the Super Kings were 173/4 after 16 overs, with Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. A win over GT will help CSK avoid a last-place finish in the IPL 2025 points table, subject to net run rate. Meanwhile, table-toppers GT will be keen to consolidate their top place ahead of the playoffs.

Follow the GT vs CSK 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More