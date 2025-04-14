Ravindra Jadeja knocks over dangerous Mitchell Marsh for 30 with a skidder in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja managed to see the back of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh, knocking his stumps over and ending his knock. The two sides are currently facing each other in IPL 2025 at the BRSABV Stadium, Lucknow.

Marsh missed the last game and came straight back into the side, replacing Himmat Singh. The West Australian took some time to get set to the pace of the wicket and then played a wide range of shots, scoring boundaries at will.

However, the runs had started to dry up and Marsh looked to take the onus of scoring runs on himself. However on the third ball of the 10th over, Marsh looked to free his arms and take down Ravindra Jadeja. The batter got his shot all wrong and saw his stumps in a mess, thus ending his knock.

Take a look at the video of the same by clicking here.

Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for 30 runs in 25 deliveries. He was the third wicket to fall and his dismissal brought Ayush Badoni to the middle.

Lucknow Super Giants look to score in excess of 160 against CSK in their IPL 2025 clash

Rishabh Pant is out in the middle and has scored his first 50 of the season - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against LSG in Lucknow and found success early on, dismissing Aiden Markram (6 off 6) and Nicholas Pooran (8 off 9) cheaply. Rishabh Pant continues to stay in the middle, with the hosts currently batting on 155/4 at the end of 19 overs.

Both teams will be eyeing a win in the contest, especially CSK who are on a five-match losing streak. The five-time champions will be looking to get two points they crave for while LSG will be aiming to continue their good run so far by adding another win to their kitty.

