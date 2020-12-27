Ravindra Jadeja is living up to the faith the Indian team has shown in him: Zaheer Khan

Former pacer Zaheer Khan has opined Ravindra Jadeja is living up to the faith the Indian team has bestowed on him. The all-rounder impressed with his excellent performance with the bat on the second day of the Melbourne Test.

He made this observation while lauding Jadeja's excellent knock on the Sony Sports Network.

Zaheer Khan replied in the affirmative when asked if Ravindra Jadeja had made a significant contribution just as a batsman. He added the Indian team took a huge call of making the all-rounder bat at the No.7 spot in the batting order.

"It was a huge contribution by Jadeja as a batsman. If the team management has decided to play him at No.7, it is a very big thing. We talk often that an all-rounder changes the balance of a team," said Zaheer

Zaheer Khan observed Ravindra Jadeja had not let the team down. He highlighted the southpaw has improved his batting by leaps and bounds in the last couple of years and that is reflected in his numbers as well.

"From that point of view, they are able to show that faith in Jadeja and he is living up to that belief. That confidence has also come because of his numbers in the last two years. We have seen that he has improved his batting a lot. And if he is successful in grabbing this chance, it will be a huge thing," added Zaheer

Jadeja’s belief in his own batting abilities has gone to another level....no longer playing as a bowler who could bat. But plays as a proper batsman whenever he has the bat in hand. Responsibility and confidence. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja will provide a good balance to the team in overseas conditions: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes Ravindra Jadeja can prove to be an asset as a bowler in the 2nd innings

Zaheer Khan pointed out Ravindra Jadeja's presence in the team gives the team a much-needed fifth bowling option and allows the captain to use his strike bowlers more effectively.

"When a captain has five bowlers, he can use his main bowlers in a different fashion. You can give them the rest whenever required. This is a very important thing because when you play with four bowlers, your main bowler is sometimes doing the task he should not be doing and the sharpness in the bowling is lost," observed Zaheer

Zaheer Khan signed off by stating that Ravindra Jadeja has already shown his prowess in one department of the game. The former Indian pacer believes Jadeja will become an even bigger asset in overseas conditions if he can display his magic with the ball in the second innings.

"The team will gain a lot from his bowling as well in the second innings. Now he has already done one job very well, when the bowling comes and he does the other job also well, then in Test matches especially in overseas conditions he will provide a good balance, which we talk about if India wants to win matches consistently in overseas conditions," added Zaheer

It was a bold call by the Indian team to go in with Ravindra Jadeja as an all-rounder instead of a batsman in the Boxing Day Test, especially after the batting collapse at Adelaide.

The Saurashtra player has proved his worth as a batsman by finishing Day 2 of the Melbourne Test unbeaten on 40. He was also involved in an unbroken 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane.