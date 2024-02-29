"RCB blood" - Fans react to Cameron Green’s century in NZ vs AUS Test opener

Cameron Green starred with the bat for Australia against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Day 1 of the opening Test on Thursday, February 29. The new No.4 batter smashed an unbeaten 103 runs off 155 balls, including 16 boundaries.

The 24-year-old kept pushing the scoreboard as the visitors continued to lose wickets on the other end. He also shared a 67-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh for the fifth wicket to help the Aussies recover from 89/4.

Green had earlier returned with scores of 14, eight, and 42 after replacing Steve Smith at No.4 during the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Green for scoring a century ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The all-rounder was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR17.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

"Century for Cameron green against nz in NZ good news for RCB fans. Australia was in big trouble and he step up well played green."

Green had an impressive debut IPL season last year. The right-hander amassed 452 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 160.28, with the help of one century and two half-centuries. He also bagged six wickets.

Cameron Green saves the day for Australia against New Zealand in 1st Test on Day 1

Cameron Green’s century ensured Australia put up a decent score against New Zealand on Day 1 of the opening Test. At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 279/9 after 85 overs, with Green and Josh Hazlewood at the crease.

Apart from Green, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja chipped in with 40 (39), 33 (118) and 31 (71), respectively. Matt Henry starred with the ball for the Kiwis, bagging a four-fer, while William Orourke and Scott Kuggeleijn picked up two wickets each.

Follow the NZ vs AUS 1st Test live score and updates here.

