Rinku Singh attempts a big shot off Brydon Carse, ends up getting caught at deep third man in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I [Watch]

Team India batter Rinku Singh was dismissed for 30 by England fast bowler Brydon Carse in the fourth T20I on Friday, January 31. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune plays host to the fourth contest between the two sides.

Rinku was one of the three changes apart from Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh that were made to the XI for this match. The batter was a part of the XI for the first match in Kolkata but missed the next two games owing to lower back spasms.

The southpaw walked out to the middle relatively early on his return, with the Indian side reeling on 12/3. He was joined in the middle by Abhishek Sharma, with the duo stitching tohether a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Rinku Singh kept playing his strokes but post the powerplay, found going after the bowlers a bit tough. In the 11th over bowled by Brydon Carse, the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer looked to take him down on the fourth delivery but he mistimed his stroke. The ball took the leading edge and flew straight down to Adil Rashid at deep third who took a simple catch.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Rinku Singh was dismissed for 30 runs off 26 deliveries. His knock was laced with four boundaries and one maximum. Hardik Pandya walked out to the middle following the loss of his wicket.

Despite early stutters, India finish on 181/9 after 20 overs in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

After being asked to bat first, India found themselves reeling on 12/3 with Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilka Varma getting dismissed for single-digit scores. Shivam Dube (53 off 34) and Hardik Pandya (53 off 30) scored half-centuries and led Team India to a good total, as they ended up registering a total of just over 180 in this contest.

At the moment, England have began the chase with their score reading 8/0 at the end of the first over. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of India with one match to go.

