IND vs NZ 2021: "I think Ruturaj will straight way walk in into this Indian team"— Robin Uthappa names his India playing XI for first T20I

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has picked his starting XI for the Indian team facing New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur today (November 17). The 36-year old has proposed that young batting sensation and fellow CSK compatriot Ruturaj Gaikwad should bat at No. 3.

Uthappa feels Gaikwad should walk straight into the Indian side, owing to his excellent run of form in IPL 2021 and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Uthappa spoke to ESPNcricinfo to name his preferred Indian XI for the first T20I match. He stuck with two prolific openers in skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He then chose Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat at No. 3 and continue his stellar run of form. Uthappa said:

"I would keep the same opening pair, because I don't want to disturb that because we have another World Cup coming in 11 months. So I will stick with skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. At No.3 I will pick Ruturaj Gaikwad because he's been a prolific run-scorer not just in the IPL, but also for his domestic side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So I feel that he should walk in straightaway in this Indian side. He may not open for the side but should play at No.3."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders batter then picked Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots respectively. While commenting on Iyer's ability to hold one end up responsibly, Uthappa praised Suryakumar Yadav for his flexibility in the batting order. He also picked Rishabh Pant as his keeper in the No. 6 spot.

"At No.4, I will pick Shreyas Iyer, he's clearly someone who takes responsibility and holds one end up. At No. 5 I'll go with Suryakumar Yadav. SKY because one of the most important thing about him is his flexibility to bat anywhere in the batting order. I would pick Rishabh Pant after that, simply because he'll be India's finisher in the next World Cup," said Uthappa.

In the bowling department, Uthappa went with five proper bowlers— a combination of two spinners and three quicks. The former keeper picked Ravichandran Ashwin in the No. 7 spot. He then named IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel as his first seamer.

"After Pant I'll move straight to my bowlers, Ashwin at No. 7, he can also bat a bit. At No.8— Harshal Patel. I think Harshal is a very improved bowler over the last few years."

Uthappa also expressed his surprise at Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from the Indian T20 World Cup 2021 squad. Picking Chahal as his second spinner, Uthappa said:

"After him I'll pick Yuzvendra Chahal. I was quite surprised him missing from the World Cup squad. And I think he deserves that chance to make that spot his own."

Uthappa's two remaining pace options were two right-armers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj. The 36-year old said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be afforded some patience as he is still navigating his way back from a difficult injury.

"At No.10 I'll pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar. To come back after that injury, you need to give him a little bit of a room and time. We have to be patient with him. And lastly I'll pick Mohammed Siraj because I think he should be an option for us in T20 cricket. It'll be interesting to see how he does."

"When Rahul Dravid becomes a coach, expectations tend to rise up automatically."— Robin Uthappa

England Lions v India A - Day Three

Robin Uthappa, who played 59 international matches for India, also mentioned that it is natural for fans to have certain high expectations when someone like Rahul Dravid is appointed as India's head coach.

However, he also indicated that Indian cricket supporters should provide Dravid with the chance to implement his style of coaching within the team. Uthappa added:

"Obviously when Rahul Dravid becomes a coach, expectations tend to rise up automatically. But I think as supporters of the Indian team we should give him time to settle in and make his space in the team. We can't expect results from the get-go."

"Yes we have a great team and results will come our way, but when you're looking at big tournaments, if he gets 1 or 1 and a half year, he will have his time to build a team."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Indian head coach Rahul Dravid will begin his tenure when his troops go head-to-head against the Black Caps in the first T20I in Jaipur. The encounter will begin today at 7:00 PM IST.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee