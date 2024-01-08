SA20 Live Telecast in India: When and where to watch the tournament?

SA20 is back for its second edition in 2024. South Africa's premier domestic T20 tournament had a successful start in the first edition in 2023. Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the defending champions, having beaten the Pretoria Capitals in the final last season.

SA20 2024 is set to kick-off on January 10 and will go on until February 10. Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on the Joburg Super Kings in the opening game at the St George's Oval.

A total of 34 matches are set to be played this season, including the four playoff matches. The tournament is expected to be even bigger as South Africa's top stars will be seen in action for their respective teams.

The second season will also have six teams like the first edition. These are: Pretoria Capitals, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Joburg Super Kings, and the Durban Super Giants. All the teams are owned by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.

SA20 2024: When to watch?

The matches in the league stage will be played from January 10 to February 4. The playoffs will be played on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of February with the final set to commence on February 10.

Each team will play 10 matches in the league stage, playing each other twice in a double round-robin format. The top two teams will go through to the first qualifier on February 6. The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final.

The Eliminator will be played on February 7, while February 8 is the date for Qualifier 2, where the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the eliminator will face each other.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will then lock horns with the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final on February 10.

SA20 2024: Where to watch?

The second season of the tournament can be watched by cricket enthusiasts all across the globe. It will be available to watch in various countries on different platforms. Below is the list of countries and platforms where fans can watch the league live.

SA20 2024 Live Streaming details and channel list:

India: JioCinema (streaming) and Sports 18 (TV channel)

South Africa: Super Sport

Australia: Foxtel

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix

Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, South America: ICC.tv

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App