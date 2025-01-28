Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson took a good catch and also did well to help his side take a review to see the back of England skipper Jos Buttler. The incident took place in the third ODI between the two sides on Tuesday, January 28, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

For the third time this series, Buttler walked out to the middle early to have a hit, following the wicket of Phil Salt (5 off 7). The batter looked a bit shaky at the start but then got settled to the pace of the wicket, scoring a couple of boundaries and getting a few runs under his belt.

However, on the last ball of the ninth over, Buttler attempted a reverse sweep, which was very well collected by Sanju Samson behind the sticks off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. Both Samson and Chakravarthy appealed by the umpire thought that Buttler didn't get an edge.

Trending

Samson coaxed Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to take the review, where they found that the ball had touched Buttler's bat on its way to Samson's gloves. The on-field decision was overturned and was ruled in the favor of the bowling side.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Expand Tweet

Jos Buttler was dismissed for 24 runs in 22 balls, courtesy of a four and six. He became England's second wicket to fall, with his dismissal bringing Harry Brook to the middle.

England lose six after a good powerplay in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

After being asked to bat, England lost the early wicket of Phil Salt. However, Jos Buttler (24 off 22) and Ben Duckett (51 off 28) put together 76 runs for the second wicket. Once the partnership was broken, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals, with Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, and Jamie Overton being dismissed cheaply.

At the moment, England are on 116/6 after 14 overs, with Liam Livingstone and Brydon Carse in the middle. The visitors trail the five-match T20I series 2-0 with two more games in hand after this contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news