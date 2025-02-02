Sanju Samson thumps Jofra Archer for a first-ball six in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson smashed England pacer Jofra Archer for a six on the very first ball of the fifth T20I between the two sides. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai plays host to the series finale of the T20Is.

Samson had a poor run of form heading into the last game of the series. After scoring 26 off 20 deliveries in the first match in Kolkata, the 30-year-old registered scores of five, three, and one in the next three games that followed. After the four games, he had registered 35 runs while losing his wicket to Jofra Archer on three out of four occasions.

Samson would have his payback as he took a strike against Jofra Archer for the very first delivery of the match. Archer kept the ball a tad bit short and outside the off stump. The Rajasthan Royal skipper picked the length nicely and dispatched it over deep midwicket for a maximum to start the game.

Take a look at the shot below:

Sanju Samson would then play a few dot deliveries and then score another six and a four to end the over. He would manage to get 16 runs off the first over to start the fifth game.

Sanju Samson was dismissed for 16 in the second over

After the first over assault, Samson fell to Mark Wood in the following over. He bowled a short delivery, which Samson played towards deep backward square leg and was caught by Jofra Archer. Samson was dismissed for 16 runs in seven deliveries.

At the moment, India are on 39/1 after three overs, with Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma batting in the middle. The hosts have an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the series with the last match currently underway in Mumbai.

Following the game, the three-match ODI series will kick off on February 6.

