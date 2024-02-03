"Sehwag did that consistently for many years" - Pragyan Ojha on whether Yashasvi Jaiswal can be compared to Virender Sehwag for his fearlessness

Pragyan Ojha reckons it's too early to compare Yashasvi Jaiswal's fearless approach with Virender Sehwag.

Jaiswal scored 209 runs off 290 deliveries as India posted 396 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The hosts then bundled out Ben Stokes and company or 253 before finishing the day at 28 for no loss in their second essay.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Ojha was asked whether he sees glimpses of Sehwag in Jaiswal, considering that he reached each of his milestones with either a four or a six.

"It can be said that he is playing fearless cricket. However, if you talk about Virender Sehwag, it's not about one, two or three matches. You talk about how his entire career has been," he responded.

"So this is just the start. We will see how he plays going forward. We will pray that he plays like this but it remains to be seen how he keeps the expectations aside and attacks fearlessly. Sehwag did that consistently for many years. So I feel it's a little early," the former India spinner added.

Jaiswal reached his century with a six off Tom Hartley's bowling. He struck fours to reach the 50, 150 and 200-run marks.

"It reflected his confidence" - Pragyan Ojha on Yashasvi Jaiswal reaching his century with a six

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 19 fours and seven fours during his innings. [P/C: Getty]

Pragyan Ojha was also asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting seven sixes during his innings.

"A player steps out or plays attackingly if he knows he can handle wherever the ball is pitched. That's why Yashasvi plays like that. He completed his century with a six. It reflected his confidence," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly appreciative of the maturity displayed by the youngster even though wickets were falling at the other end.

"He batted fantastically but the best part was the clarity and maturity he showed. It's not that easy. You get stuck at times but he held the innings together. He lost his partners but he stood firmly like Angad's leg," Ojha elaborated.

Jaiswal was the only Indian batter to play a substantial knock in the first innings, with Shubman Gill (34) being the second-highest run-getter. He strung together half-century partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (27), Rajat Patidar (32) and Axar Patel (27), and was the eighth wicket to fall.

