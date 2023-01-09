Shadab Khan gives fitting reply to a fan who criticized him for playing foreign leagues and missing Pakistan team's matches

Shadab Khan has responded to an unhappy Pakistan fan who criticized him for playing in foreign leagues and missing the national team's matches. Pakistan are currently playing an ODI series against New Zealand, but Khan is not a part of the squad. He was ruled out of the series due to a finger injury.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League.

Shadab Khan pointed out to the aforementioned fan that injuries can happen at any time, irrespective of which team he is playing for. He further mentioned that playing in foreign leagues has helped him become a better cricketer.

Replying to the fan on Twitter, Shadab wrote:

"Mere BBL experience ki wajah se meri performance Australia mai achi hui world cup mai. Playing in different conditions makes u better. Jahan mai national team ke liye select hon ga wahan hamesha national team ke liye khelun ga. Allah aap ko hamesha khush rakhay."

(Rough Translation: My performance in World Cup was good because I have played BBL in Australia. Playing in different conditions makes you better. I will always play for the national team when I am selected. May God bless you.)

Adding another tweet, Khan highlighted that his aim has always been to perform better for the Pakistan team.

"Finger injury kabhi bhi ho sakti hai. Pratice mai ball kisi ko bhi lag sakti hai chahay woh Australia ho ya Pakistan. Naye experience aur different conditions mai khel ker insaan seekhta hi hai. Aim yehi hota hai ke seekh ker Pakistan ke liye acha se acha kerein," he tweeted.

(Rough Translation: Finger injury can happen anytime. It does not matter if one is in Pakistan or Australia. A person gains experience and learns new things by playing in different conditions. My aim is to do well for Pakistan.)

Shadab Khan played a pivotal role in Pakistan's journey to the T20 World Cup 2022 final

Pakistan finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup, which took place last year in Australia. All-rounder Shadab Khan was one of the top performers for the Men in Green. He played seven matches for the team, scoring 98 runs at a strike rate of 168.96. His 52-run knock against South Africa was one of the best of the tournament.

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final (Image: Getty)

Khan was also the joint-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan at the mega event. He picked up 11 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 6.34.

Will Shadab Khan take Pakistan to another World Cup final this year? Share your views in the comments below.

