"Shami has taken over Siraj’s spot" - Shane Watson on Team India's pecking order for bowlers ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson feels Mohammed Shami has leapfrogged Mohammed Siraj in India's pace attack thanks to his incredible bowling over the last two matches.

Despite missing out on India's first four games of the World Cup, Shami immediately hit the ground running with nine wickets in the two outings. Meanwhile, Siraj has struggled with his rhythm since the start of the tournament. He has picked up only six wickets in as many games at an average of over 48 and an economy of almost six runs per over.

Both pacers featured in the Indian playing XI against New Zealand and England due to the injury to Hardik Pandya. However, the side could be in with a choice of having to play one of the two should they opt for Ravichandran Ashwin or Shardul Thakur on Pandya's return.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of India's encounter against Sri Lanka, Shane Watson admitted to Shami potentially taking Siraj's spot as India's second pacer after Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's a great problem for India to have. That's a sign of a team that's in incredible form where all the players are putting their hands up and playing at their best. In my mind, Shami has taken over Siraj’s spot because of the way he's bowled in the last two games. He's been incredible," Watson said.

Mohammed Shami has picked up 15 wickets in his last four games, dating back to the Australia series before the World Cup, including two five-wicket hauls.

His 4/22 helped India record a memorable 100-run win in their latest outing against England.

"He can beat any batter on the outside or the inside" - Shane Watson on Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami wrecked England's top order in India's sixth successive victory in the World Cup.

Shane Watson further stated that it is a nightmare to face Mohammed Shami on a roll, thanks to his ability to test both edges of batters.

The 33-year-old picked up the vital scalps of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Moeen Ali in his four-wicket haul to wreak havoc on England's batting lineup.

With 180 wickets in 96 ODIs, Shami boasts an impressive average of under 25 that takes a giant leap in World Cups, where he averages only 14.07 in 13 games.

"When Shami is at his best, as we saw against England, he's just so difficult to play, Watson said. "He can beat any batter on the outside or the inside. And because his length is so accurate, it's always hitting the stumps. He's always in there asking questions.

"It was unfortunate that Hardik went down injured. But that meant that Shami got an opportunity, and for me he's surpassed Siraj because of the way he's been bowling."

Despite playing in only two of India's six games of the World Cup, Shami is already their third leading wicket-taker with nine scalps behind only Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India will look to continue their unbeaten streak for a seventh straight game when they take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.