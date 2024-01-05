"Shot something cool with Thala legend" - Rapper MC Stan posts photos with MS Dhoni on Instagram

Popular Indian rapper MC Stan recently shared three pictures with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on his Instagram profile. The rapper wrote in the caption that he has worked in a special project with the CSK skipper.

MC Stan is one of the most-followed Indian rappers on Instagram, with more than 10 million followers. He has a famous 'P Town' pose, which Dhoni did with him in the second picture of the carousel. The CSK captain seemingly had a great time while shooting with the popular rapper.

Sharing the carousel on his Instagram profile, MC Stan wrote:

"Shot something cool with Thala Legend @mahi7781 Stay Tuned. OTW."

The Instagram post by MC Stan has received close to a million likes in just a few hours. His fans have left more than 10,000 comments under the post thus far. Popular Instagram user Rahul Narain Kanal dropped the following comment:

"Bhawa full fire."

MS Dhoni will return to the field in IPL 2024

While MS Dhoni's life off the cricket field has always been a trending topic of discussion on social media, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback to the field in IPL 2024. His presence on the list of players retained by Chennai Super Kings has confirmed that Thala will be back on the field in the upcoming IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings will enter IPL 2024 as the defending champions. The Chennai-based franchise strengthened their squad further by signing the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Sameer Rizvi at the IPL 2024 Auction. It will be interesting to see if the Chennai Super Kings can become the first team to win six IPL trophies.

IPL 2024 is expected to begin in the final week of March. The schedule for the tournament will come out in the coming days.

