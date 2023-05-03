"Something fishy right?" - Fans react after Deepak Hooda loses his spot in LSG playing XI in Krunal Pandya's first match as captain in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 45th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The home team received a massive blow ahead of the contest as KL Rahul was ruled out due to the injury he sustained in their previous match against RCB on Monday. Krunal Pandya took over the reins in his absence for today's game against CSK.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first on a dry surface. After recovering from injury, Deepak Chahar returned to the playing XI, replacing Akash Singh.

LSG brought in Manan Vohra to fill the void left by KL Rahul in the opening slot. They also replaced Deepak Hooda with Karan Sharma in the top order. Hooda has been poor with the bat so far this season, as he scored a paltry 53 runs at an average of 6.63 across nine games.

Fans took note of the LSG team management's decision to drop Deepak Hooda from the playing XI and expressed their reactions on Twitter. Some referenced the history between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda and felt that it might have played a part in the decision.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Prashant💕 @pra_shant001

#LSGvsCSK #MSDhoni𓃵 #KLRahul𓃵 Krunal Pandya ke captain bante hi Deepak Hooda bahaar Krunal Pandya ke captain bante hi Deepak Hooda bahaar😂😂#LSGvsCSK #MSDhoni𓃵 #KLRahul𓃵

Rahul Mishra @mishra_rahul93

#CSKvsLSG

#IPL2023 Krunal Pandya is captain for today's match & Deepak Hooda is not in Playing 11. Krunal Pandya is captain for today's match & Deepak Hooda is not in Playing 11.#CSKvsLSG #IPL2023 https://t.co/hfKrCqBjof

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



Coincidence?



#IPL #LSGvCSK Krunal Pandya captains LSG for the 1st time ever and Deepak Hooda is out of the playing XI immediatelyCoincidence? Krunal Pandya captains LSG for the 1st time ever and Deepak Hooda is out of the playing XI immediatelyCoincidence?#IPL #LSGvCSK

[email protected] ! @riego1033 Krunal Pandya is taking charge ( Leading) so Deepak Hooda will have no chance n already out Krunal Pandya is taking charge ( Leading) so Deepak Hooda will have no chance n already out

Oggy 💙 @SirOggyBilla #LSGvsCSK Captain Krunal Pandya Dropped Deepak Hooda Captain Krunal Pandya Dropped Deepak Hooda 😆😹 #LSGvsCSK

loLowerKey @Ajinkya11598 Krunal Pandya's first decision as captain - Deepak Hooda out Krunal Pandya's first decision as captain - Deepak Hooda out

Jayesh @Jayesh_45 iykiykiyk @CricCrazyJohns Krunal Pandya has silently dropped Deepak Hoodaiykiykiyk @CricCrazyJohns Krunal Pandya has silently dropped Deepak Hooda 😁 iykiykiyk

Titans 12th man @Oneofthemankind The first thing KPtaan Krunal Pandya did is kick out Deepak Hooda, help. The first thing KPtaan Krunal Pandya did is kick out Deepak Hooda, help. 😭

"The morale of the team is high, we have played some good cricket" - Krunal Pandya after losing the toss in LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 clash

Speaking at the toss, Krunal Pandya opened up that losing KL Rahul was a big blow. However, he felt that it gives the fringe players an opportunity to step in and display their skills on the big stage. Pandya said:

"We wanted to bat first in fact had we won the toss. So it's even Stevens for both the teams. We don't know how the wicket will play though it is home conditions for us. So we want to go and play without pressure as batters. It's a big loss losing KL.

"He's a quality player and captain of the team. But it creates an opportunity for the other players. The morale of the team is high, we have played some good cricket. So we're looking forward to it again."

