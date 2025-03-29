Sourav Ganguly & family go for a morning walk with CM Mamata Banerjee in London during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and his family were recently spotted taking a walk in London. The Ganguly family was joined by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

A video has surfaced online, showing Ganuly, his wife Dona, and their daughter Sana going on a morning walk with the West Bengal CM near Oxford Street.

You can watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that Mamata Banerjee was in London to deliver a speech at the Kellogg College, Oxford University, in London. The 70-year-old's Oxford address took place on Thursday, March 27. As per a Times of India report, Sourav Ganguly accompanied Banerjee for a tour of Oxford University's campus an hour before the speech.

During her six-day visit, Mamata Banerjee also featured in a business meet organized by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"Ready for all formats" - Sourav Ganguly's massive praise for Shreyas Iyer

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently praised Team India's Shreyas Iyer. He opined that the batter has shown significant improvement over the last year.

Ganguly's comments came after Iyer's explosive unbeaten 97-run knock in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. Suggesting that the player should be part of the Indian team across formats.

While Iyer has been in the scheme of things in ODI cricket, he has lost his place in India's Test and T20I teams. His last Test appearance came in February 2024 in the home series against England. He has been absent from the T20I side since December 2023.

Ganguly wrote on X:

"Shreyas iyer the most improved batsman in last 1 yr .. ready for all formats . Great to see his improvement after a few issues on length."

Sourav Ganguly currently serves as the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports, the co-owners of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and WPL and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA 20.

