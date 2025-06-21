Sourav Ganguly predicts two more centurions in stunning comparison to iconic win during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jun 21, 2025 11:36 IST
Sourav Ganguly In Kolkata. - Source: Getty
Sourav Ganguly made a bold prediction for the rest of the Indian batting innings in the first England Test [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly predicted two more centuries, apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, in their first innings of the opening Test against England in Leeds. India enjoyed a brilliant start to their Test tour of England, finishing the opening day of the first Test on 359/3 in 85 overs.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored sublime centuries, with the former dismissed on 101 and the latter still batting on 127*. Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was also unbeaten on 65 at stumps on Day 1.

India's incredible batting display garnered massive praise from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who posted on his X handle:

"A solid foundation laid by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal enabled India to have a good day. Congratulations to Yashasvi and Shubman Gill for their brilliant centuries. Rishabh Pant’s contribution was equally important for the team."
He added:

"India’s batting today reminded me of the Headingley Test in 2002, when Rahul (Dravid), Sourav Ganguly, and I scored hundreds in the first innings, and we went on to win the Test. Today, Yashasvi and Shubman have done their part. Who will be the third centurion this time?"

Ganguly responded to Tendulkar's post, saying:

"Hi Champ .. this time it could be 4 .. on this good surface .. Pant and may be Karun .. the surface on day 1 in 2002 .. was a bit different then this.."

For the uninitiated, the Test match referred to by Tendulkar was the third Test in India's 2002 tour of England in Leeds. Batting first, they scored 628/8 declared, with Tendulkar, Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid scoring 193, 128, and 248, respectively. India won the contest by an innings and 46 runs.

"How good was India today" - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly praised Team India for their outstanding batting performance on Day 1 of the first Test against England. The former captain pointed to Shubman Gill's improvement with the bat in away conditions and credited Yashasvi Jaiswal for continuing his excellent form.

Before the response to Tendulkar, Ganguly posted on his X handle:

"How good was india today .start of a series day 1 .. so much improvement in Shubhman gill test match batting in away conditions .. Yashasvi as usual superb again .. looked a quality team . Long series awaits."

India are looking to win a Test series in England for the first time since the 2007 triumph under Dravid. Ganguly and Tendulkar also played massive roles in their 1-0 series win in 2007.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
