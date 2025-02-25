SRH fast bowler ruled out of 2025 Champions Trophy; England announce replacement

England have been dealt a blow as pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Carse was picked by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

The 29-year-old sustained a left toe injury during England's 2025 Champions Trophy Group B match against Australia on February 22. He struggled to find his rhythm and was also the most expensive bowler (1-69 in seven overs), giving away runs at an economy rate of 9.85. Australia scaled down a huge total of 351 runs.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Carse being ruled out with an official statement.

"Durham and England bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy due to a left toe injury," the statement read (via NDTV Sports).

The pacer also missed England's training session on Monday, February 24. His issue began during their recent white-ball tour of India as he also opted out of the final two ODIs of the three-match series.

He will now miss England's next group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Afghanistan on Wednesday, February 26, followed by their final group-stage clash against South Africa on Saturday, March 1.

England call in Rehan Ahmed as replacement for injured Brydon Carse in 2025 Champions Trophy squad

England have named spinner Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the rest of their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The 20-year-old leg-spinner has played just six ODIs for England so far.

However, he has been impressive, picking up 10 wickets from five innings at an average of 23.30 and an economy rate of 4.95. Rehan Ahmed has also played 13 List-A matches, having picked up 15 wickets.

With Brydon Carse now ruled out, England could fit Jamie Overton in their playing XI as a pace replacement. They also have the likes of Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson in their 15-man squad.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

