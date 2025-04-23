LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The match was played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22.

Former LSG captain KL Rahul scored a perfectly paced half-century to help the Delhi Capitals chase down 160 runs with 13 balls to spare.

In the first innings, DC pacer Mukesh Kumar took a match-winning four-wicket haul, helping restrict LSG to 159/6 in their 20 overs. Aiden Markram top-scored for the hosts, with his fourth fifty in his last six IPL innings.

Now that the match is in history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from this match:

List of all award winners in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match

Despite dominating the headlines and the narrative, KL Rahul didn't win any awards in the post-match presentation. Mukesh Kumar and Ayush Badoni shared most of the major awards, with the former clinching the all-important Player of the Match honour.

Electric Striker of the Match: Ayush Badoni (Strike rate of 171.4)

Fantasy King of the Match: Mukesh Kumar (175 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Axar Patel (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Ayush Badoni (6 fours)

Most dot balls in the Match: Mukesh Kumar (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Mukesh Kumar (4/33)

LSG vs DC Match Scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants batting scorecard vs DC [Sportskeeda]

After being asked to bat first, LSG got off a terrific start. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram added 87 runs for the opening partnership in 10 overs. However, the hosts then lost four quick wickets. David Miller and Ayush Badoni steadied the ship with a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket. LSG eventually reached 159/6.

In his four-fer, Mukesh Kumar grabbed the wickets of Marsh, Badoni, Abdul Samad, and Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals batting scorecard vs LSG [Sportskeeda]

DC handled the chase perfectly, aided by contributions from all four batters who came out to the middle. Abishek Porel finally hit a fifty as he made 51 off 36. Karun Nair gave a good start with a fiery cameo of 15 off 9.

Then came a partnership between the two pillars of DC, KL Rahul and Axar Patel. While Rahul anchored the ship with his 57* till the end, Axar batted at a strike rate of 170.00 and made an unbeaten 34 off 20.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match

Although the match wasn't a high-scoring run-fest, some milestones were reached. Here are a few of them:

Mukesh Kumar registered his career's best bowling figures (4/33) and also won his maiden IPL Player of the Match award. KL Rahul completed 5,000 runs in IPL. He's now the fastest player to achieve the landmark, having reached it in 130 innings. He broke David Warner's record of 135 innings. KL Rahul now has 44 scores of 50-plus runs. This is fifth-highest, going past AB de Villiers' tally of 43.

