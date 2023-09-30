"Still the biggest brand" - Fans react to MS Dhoni's new ponytail hairstyle

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted in a new look. The seasoned campaigner once again experimented with his hair, going for a ponytail this time around.

A video has gone viral on social media in which Dhoni can be seen walking around with a ponytail. You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media gave Dhoni's new look a big thumbs up. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

On the cricketing front, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph earlier this year. CSK became only the second team after Mumbai Indians (MI) to have won five IPL trophies.

"No one can match the captaincy of MS Dhoni in Indian cricket" - Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has reserved high praise for MS Dhoni's captaincy acumen. He opined that it will be tough for an Indian captain to match what Dhoni has done.

Gambhir pointed out how the keeper-batter managed to script history by winning all three ICC white-ball trophies during his tenure.

"No one can match the captaincy of MS Dhoni in Indian cricket, many captains have come and many captains will come but I do not think anyone can match his captaincy. For a man who won 3 ICC trophies under his captaincy, I don’t think there can be a bigger achievement than this." Gambhir was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Gambhir also suggested that Dhoni would have smashed numerous batting records had he continued to bat at No. 3. The cricketer-turned-politician claimed that the former skipper had to sacrifice his batting to an extent due to captaincy, adding:

"If Dhoni had batted at number 3 in his career, he could have broken many records in ODIs. People always talk about his achievements as a captain, which is absolutely true. But I think because of his captaincy he made a lot of sacrifices in batting. He could have achieved a lot more with the bat, which he did not do. And this happens when you are the captain. Because then you put the team first and forget about yourself."

Dhoni is expected to return to lead CSK in the upcoming 2024 edition of the IPL. Speaking at the post-match presentation of the IPL 2023 final, he hinted that he could play one more season.