Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that the batting team should receive a free hit if the bowling team bowls two consecutive wide deliveries.

Gavaskar suggested this new rule while on commentary for the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match on Monday night in IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings' fast bowlers struggled with their accuracy against Lucknow Super Giants. CSK conceded a total of 13 wides, with five of them being bowled by Deepak Chahar, and Tushar Deshpande bowled four of them.

Deshpande bowled three wides and two no-balls in his first over of the game. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar bowled three consecutive wide balls in the 17th over of LSG's innings. During that over, Sunil Gavaskar said 'there should be a provision of a free hit after two back-to-back wide-balls.'

Former bowlers Simon Doull and Ian Bishop were present in the commentary box with Gavaskar when the latter made the comment. They opined that it was a 'stupid' thing to say in front of bowlers. Gavaskar reckons that a free hit for two wide balls may force bowlers to focus on their lines.

Sunil Gavaskar feels teams need time to understand Impact Player rule

Gavaskar has regularly shared his views on the recent happenings in IPL 2023 while on commentary.

He also works as a cricket expert on the pre-show of Star Sports. Apart from the wide ball rule, Gavaskar also shared his views on the new Impact Player rule in the IPL and said that teams will need some time to understand the rule better.

So far in IPL 2023, almost all teams have used the Impact Player and substituted one of their players from the playing XI. Not all teams have received good results, but as Sunil Gavaskar said, they will understand it better with time.

