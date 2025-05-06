Suresh Raina makes huge claim on MS Dhoni’s future amid poor performance in IPL 2025

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina made a huge claim on MS Dhoni's future amid the IPL 2025 season. Dhoni's performance has not been great in this year's IPL.

In a recent appearance on 'Filmygyan,' Suresh Raina was asked who CSK's next wicket-keeper will be after Dhoni. He made a huge claim with his answer, talking about the veteran's future with the franchise.

"I don't know honestly. Because MS will play for next two more years," Raina said.

Dhoni has managed to score only 163 runs from 11 matches this season at an average of 23.28 and a strike-rate of 148.18. Following his individual and the team's performance as well, there have been several question marks on his place in the team and whether he should continue next year or not.

Watch the video posted by Filmygyan on Instagram below -

CSK were the first team to be eliminated from the race to make the playoffs this season. They have been unable to perform as a unit, reflecting their position on the points table. With just two wins and nine defeats from 11 games, they continue to languish at the very bottom.

Suresh Raina backs young Gujarat Titans (GT) batter to replace him in the Indian team

Suresh Raina was also asked which young Indian player from the current lot could fill his role in the Indian team. Raina was a key member at number four in the batting line-up.

The former cricketer has backed young Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan, picking him to fill his role in the Indian team. Speaking of the IPL alone, Sudharsan has been consistent and impressive. While he made 527 runs from 12 games last year, he has already made 504 runs from ten games in the ongoing season at an average of 50.40 with a strike-rate of 154.12, including five half-centuries.

The 23-year-old left-hander has also played three ODIs for India already, where he has been impressive with his performances. In these three games, he has made 127 runs at an average of 63.50 with two half-centuries.

Given his consistent performance, Sai Sudharsan is certainly a bright spot, looking at the future players who could go on to play for the Indian team.

