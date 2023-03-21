"Suryakumar Yadav is a mystery" - Saba Karim on the batter's flop show in IND vs AUS ODI series

Team India's dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav is yet to get off the mark in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia. He bagged golden ducks in the first two fixtures.

Speaking about the batter's disappointing performances, former wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim stated that he expects Shreyas Iyer to replace Suryakumar in the playing XI once he is fully fit.

Karim opined that Suryakumar's form is a mystery, given the contrasting nature of his performances in T20Is and ODIs. The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that skipper Rohit Sharma would still want to give the player a few more chances before taking a call on his future.

Speaking to India News Sports, Karim explained:

"The team management sees Suryakumar Yadav as an option for Shreyas Iyer. I am sure that Iyer will return and be India's No.4 at the World Cup because he has done really well in that position. Suryakumar is a mystery at the moment. He is at the top in T20Is, how can he not score runs in ODIs? This is why I feel Rohit Sharma wants to give him a few more chances."

Notably, Suryakumar was trapped leg before wicket by Mitchell Starc in both fixtures. The right-handed batter has a chance of making amends in the final encounter of the three-match series on Wednesday, March 22.

While he is currently the number one-ranked batter in T20Is, he has failed to translate his red-ball form into the 50-over format. His ODI average has dropped to 25.5.

"Very important to have a few options ready" - Saba Karim on Team India's No.4 in ODIs

During the discussion, Saba Karim mentioned that India do not have enough options for the No.4 position apart from Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer.

Karim suggested that potential candidates like Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan were dealing with their respective injuries, while there was no clarity as to why Sanju Samson had been overlooked.

Karim added:

"What other options do we have for the No.4 spot? Sarfaraz Ahmed and Rajat Patidar come to mind, but they are both injured at the moment. We can consider Sanju Samson as an option. It is very important to have a few options ready. But we don't know if he is fit or not."

The ODI series decider between India and Australia will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to retain his place in the side for the crucial tie despite the back-to-back failures.

