"This is their time" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the Aus-NZ T20 World Cup 2021 final

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the T20 World Cup 2021 final to be contested by Australia and New Zealand. While hoping that the Kiwis come up trumps, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Aussies might have the last laugh.

The T20 World Cup will see a first-time winner, with both Australia and New Zealand looking for their maiden triumph in the tournament. The two sides registered almost identical wins in the semi-finals against Pakistan and England respectively to make it through to the title decider.

While making his predictions, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Australia as the likely winner. He elaborated:

"Normally it is a safe bet to say that whoever wins the toss will win the match. But it will be a very stupid thing if I say that because you expect more from me, that it is not an issue even if it goes wrong, the memes should continue to be made and the applause should continue."

"I am going with Australia although my heart beats strongly for New Zealand. I really want them to actually lift the trophy, their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy. They have not won the 50-over World Cup also to date. This is their time, but I am going with Australia, maybe that is going to work for New Zealand."

The former India opener feels Martin Guptill would outscore Aaron Finch. Aakash Chopra said:

"I am saying Guptill will score more runs than Finch. It is a possibility."

Guptill has amassed 180 runs at a decent average of 30 in the tournament thus far. Meanwhile, Finch has managed 130 runs at a below-par average of 21.66.

"Left-arm pacers will pick two or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects left-arm pacers to be amongst the wickets.

Aakash Chopra reckons Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult will together snare at least a couple of wickets. He said in this regard:

"Left-arm pacers will pick two or more wickets. There is Starc on one side and Boult on the other. It's a very safe prediction, don't know because these days the predictions don't go right."

The 44-year-old also predicted that Adam Zampa would be more penetrative than Ish Sodhi. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Zampa to pick more wickets than Sodhi. I am making some odd predictions this time because I am going on thinking who can win the match."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Keep underestimating Adam Zampa all you want. He thrives off it #T20WorldCup Keep underestimating Adam Zampa all you want. He thrives off it #T20WorldCup https://t.co/EeEuJBzOyW

Both Zampa and Sodhi have stood out for their respective sides in the T20 World Cup 2021 thus far. While the Aussie leg-spinner has picked up 12 wickets so far, his Black Caps counterpart has accounted for nine dismissals.

