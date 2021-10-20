T20 World Cup 2021: "There is too much quality" - Aakash Chopra predicts who will win India vs Australia warm-up clash

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for Team India's final T20 World Cup warm-up encounter against Australia. The cricketer-turned-commentator was swayed by the might of the two sides' seam-bowling departments while making these predictions.

Both India and Australia come into today's clash on the back of wins in their first practice matches. While the Virat Kohli-led side put it across England, the Kangaroos pipped New Zealand in a thriller.

While highlighting that both sides have bowlers who can bowl lethal toe-crushers, Aakash Chopra predicted that one batter will be found wanting against the yorker. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"One batter, I feel, will be dismissed by a yorker. Either it will be Mitchell Starc's yorker or Shami's or Bumrah's. It can be Pat Cummins as well, I mean there is too much quality when you talk about the fast bowling on both sides."

While acknowledging that the pitch might favor the spinners, the former India cricketer reckons the fast bowlers are likely to outbowl the tweakers. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"I feel fast bowlers can pick more wickets than spinners in this encounter. Although it is an afternoon game and there might be slightly more help for the spinners but still I feel that fast bowlers will take more wickets."

Team India fielded a three-pronged seam attack in their first warm-up match against England. It will be interesting to see if they opt to go with a spin-heavy attack this time around.

"More than 8 sixes will be hit in this encounter" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that both sides have plenty of big-hitters

Aakash Chopra feels quite a few maximums will be struck during the India-Australia clash. He reasoned:

"More than 8 sixes will be hit in this encounter. The ground is very big but both sides have a lot of big hitters. So, I feel we can see eight or more sixes."

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting that Australia will get the better of Team India in today's encounter in Dubai. Aakash Chopra stated:

"Although this thing does not have any value but I feel Australia might win this match. Whether you win or lose in a warm-up encounter, it doesn't matter."

More than the result, Team India will hope that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya get a decent hit in the middle. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rahul Chahar proving expensive in the last match, some of the bowling positions will also be up for grabs.

