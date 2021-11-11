T20 World Cup 2021, England vs New Zealand: “I can’t fault anything” – Eoin Morgan after semi-final defeat

England skipper Eoin Morgan hailed his side’s fighting spirit after their 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand on Wednesday.

In a closely-contested match in a chase of 167, New Zealand turned the tides in the death overs. They scored 57 off just 18 balls to seal the game with one over to spare.

Not directing any blame at his bowlers, Eoin Morgan credited the New Zealand side for outplaying the No.1-ranked England in the key clash.

“Coming into the game, we knew both sides were close in skill. Full credit to Kane and his team for outplaying us today. I can’t fault anything that we’ve done tonight; we’ve fought unbelievably hard throughout the tournament and represented ourselves well but come up short tonight. I am extremely proud of the guys for giving their everything in the tournament,” said Eoin Morgan at the post-match presentation ceremony.

England posted 166 on a two-paced surface. After claiming the wickets of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson in the powerplay, Eoin Morgan believes that England were in the match till the end.

“Hard to identify the key moments. I thought we were right in the game throughout our innings to the 17-18th over [of New Zealand innings]. They built up until they had to push the button and came good,” added Eoin Morgan.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda

2021 WTC Final: Winners

2021 T20 World Cup: ?



New Zealand have now reached 3️⃣ consecutive finals of ICC tournaments 🇳🇿💥



#NewZealand #NZ #T20WorldCup 2019 World Cup: Runners-up2021 WTC Final: Winners2021 T20 World Cup: ?New Zealand have now reached 3️⃣ consecutive finals of ICC tournaments 🇳🇿💥 2019 World Cup: Runners-up 2021 WTC Final: Winners2021 T20 World Cup: ?New Zealand have now reached 3️⃣ consecutive finals of ICC tournaments 🇳🇿💥#NewZealand #NZ #T20WorldCup https://t.co/hq3Hy0U253

Full credit to Jimmy Neesham: Eoin Morgan

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Eoin Morgan noted that the Abu Dhabi surface wasn’t up to England’s liking. A six-hitting side, they managed just four sixes in their innings. For the first time in seven-and-a-half years, their first six came after the 15-over mark in a T20I innings.

Eoin Morgan also credited New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham (27 off 11) for managing to strike from the start on a two-paced surface.

“We are a six-hitting side, and we like to hit sixes. That’s a good indication on the pitch, which was two-paced. But we hung in there, adapted to conditions and posted probably a par score. To come out and hit sixes from ball one like that - full credit to him (Neesham),” said Eoin Morgan, who hopes to lead England in next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

On Thursday, Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi-final, with the winner squaring off against New Zealand on Sunday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Can New Zealand win the 2021 T20 World Cup? Yes No 1 votes so far