T20 World Cup 2021: "His form will make the team management ponder fitting him into the XI" - Deep Dasgupta on Ishan Kishan

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes Ishan Kishan's current form with the bat will make it tough for the team management to keep him out of the starting lineup. India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Kishan, along with KL Rahul, made the target of 189 runs look uncomplicated as India beat England in the first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup 2021.

In Rohit Sharma's absence, Kishan opened the innings with Rahul and the duo spared none of the England bowlers. The blistering start meant India were always ahead of the required run rate and eventually got over the line on the last delivery of the the 19th over.

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Deep Dasgupta stated that it will be difficult to overlook Kishan right now. He made the statement following the southpaw's brilliant unbeaten knock of 70 runs from 46 deliveries against England. Kishan wasn't dismissed but voluntarily walked off to give the other batters a chance in the middle.

Here's what the former cricketer had to say about the potential selection conundrum India could face in upcoming matches:

"The same question arises in my mind also (how will India get Kishan to fit into the side). It wasn't only 70 runs. It was, how he made them. He's looking in tremendous flow. Virat has said he'll bat at 3, and KL has also been exceptional. But the kind of form Ishan Kishan is in will make the team management ponder that how to make him fit into the starting XI."

Kishan's last three T20 innings as an opener read scores of 70 not out (46 balls), 84 (32 balls) and 50 not out (25 balls). The latter two came for the Mumbai Indians at IPL 2021.

"Don't think Ishan Kishan will get an opportunity as an opener, but can push him down the order" - Deep Dasgupta

Virat Kohli revealed that he will bat at no. 3 in the WC

Deep Dasgupta suggested that management could try pushing Ishan Kishan down the order to accommodate him in the starting lineup. The 44-year old opined that it would be extremely difficult for the left-hander to get an opportunity as an opener as KL Rahul is probably in the form of his life at the moment.

Dasgupta said:

"Look there are certain ways to get him into the side. You can try to push him down the order. But I don't think that he'll get an opportunity to open and his last three innings where he has done exceptionally well, came while opening the batting."

It remains to be seen at what position Kishan will bat when Rohit Sharma returns to the side in the next warm-up fixture against Australia on October 20.

