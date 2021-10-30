T20 World Cup 2021: "Someone like Chris Woakes can bowl wide and get a nick off him" - Brad Hogg outlines plan to dismiss David Warner 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg elaborated on David Warner's potential weakness, which the England bowlers could exploit. The explosive left-handed opener showed shades of his old self with a sublime fifty during the Aussies' win over Sri Lanka.

Hogg noted that at the start of the innings, Warner tends to put his back leg behind his front leg. While this allows him to play more expansively on the leg side, it causes him trouble to score on the off-side.

As a result David Warner has to make extra effort to reach to the ball due to the shift of his body weight onto his right. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"His initial trigger movement puts his back leg right behind his front leg. This allows him to get more room to play on the leg side but also transfers the body weight. Someone like a Chris woakes can bowl wide, and get an edge while Warner tries to play away from his body."

Chris Woakes had dismissed Warner in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup with an edge taken by Jos Buttler behind the stumps. While that delivery was not wide, it rose from a length. Woakes will have to employ a different strategy with the new ball against Warner with the pitches not offering much bounce in the UAE.

The option of bowling wide is risky, but it is one filled with potential rewards as well.

As the innings progresses, David Warner's trigger movement stops: Brad Hogg

Hogg notes that as the innings progresses and Warner settles at the crease, the subtle trigger movement stops. At this point, Hogg feels there is no point bowling wide to the Aussie and England could go to Tymal Mills who could bowl fast bouncers at him. Hogg added:

"As the innings progresses his trigger movement stops. And then you can tell he's confident at the crease. In that case someone like a Tymal Mills, who has a little extra pace can deliver a bouncer."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Next up: England on Sunday morning! Our Aussie men made it two from two at the #T20WorldCup last night 🇦🇺Next up: England on Sunday morning! Our Aussie men made it two from two at the #T20WorldCup last night 🇦🇺Next up: England on Sunday morning! https://t.co/EzxV8Cgxtn

England will face Australia later tonight (October 30) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams are sitting at the top end of the table and are yet to taste defeat in the group stage.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee