T20 World Cup 2021: India vs England warm-up match canceled, Virat Kohli's men to face South Africa on October 20

India's T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match schedule has been altered. Initially, Virat Kohli's men were scheduled to take on the England cricket team on October 18 and then battle Australia on October 20 in an afternoon match.

The new schedule pits India and Australia against each other in an evening fixture, starting at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai on October 18. The Indian cricket team's second warm-up match will be against South Africa in Dubai on October 20. The game between India and South Africa will start at 7:30 PM IST as well.

Another change that has been made to India's warm-up fixtures is the venue for both games. As per the previous schedule, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was set to host both of India's warm-up matches. However, the matches will now be held at the ICC Academy Grounds in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the England cricket team will now play their first warm-up match against Pakistan at Tolerance Oval on October 18. Their second warm-up match will happen against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on October 20.

Here's a look at the updated schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches:

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches schedule (Updated)

Ireland vs. Papua New Guinea, October 12, 3:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Namibia vs. Oman, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Scotland vs. Netherlands, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Papua New Guinea vs. Sri Lanka, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Tolerance Oval

Bangladesh vs. Ireland, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Abu Dhabi

Namibia vs. Scotland, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Dubai

Netherlands vs. Oman, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Dubai

New Zealand vs. West Indies, October 18, 3:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs. South Africa, October 18, 3:30 PM IST, Dubai

England vs. Pakistan, October 18, 7:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Australia vs. India, October 18, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Pakistan vs. West Indies, October 20, 3:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Afghanistan vs. Australia, October 20, 3:30 PM IST, Dubai

England vs. New Zealand, October 20, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

India vs. South Africa, October 20, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Edited by Parimal Dagdee