T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after England vs Australia (updated)

After two enthralling games in T20 World Cup 2021, there has been significant movement in the tournament's run-scoring and wicket-taking charts on Saturday.

South Africa edged past Sri Lanka by four wickets in a last-over thriller in Sharjah. Pathum Nissanka top-scored for the Lankans with a dogged 58-ball 72. That helped him jump almost 20 places to become the leading scorer in the tournament. He now has 169 runs, a lead of 19 over Bangladesh captain Mahmadullah.

Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka scored 21 runs in the game, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a three-ball duck. As a result, the former jumped three spots to fifth, with the latter slipping two positions to seventh.

South Africa's highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, Aiden Markram could only add 19 runs to his overall tally on the night. He now has 110 runs to his name from three games, sitting in 14th place in the T20 World Cup 2021's run-scoring chart.

In the second match of the day, Australia captain Aaron Finch was the lone torchbearer for his team with a 49-ball 44 in a horrible batting display from the Aussies. England expectedly chased down the 126-run target with ease. They romped home in just 11.4 overs, thanks to arguably the most pleasing innings of the tournament from Jos Buttler (71* off 32).

As a result, both Finch and Buttler became their teams' respective leading run-getters in the T20 World Cup 2021. While Finch is 25th with 81 runs from three games, Buttler jumped to 12th with 113 runs, having played the same number of game.

You can see the complete runs chart here.

T20 World Cup 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga jumps to No.2 in wicket-taking chart

Updated T20 World Cup bowlers standings after Saturday. (PC: ICC)

Sri Lanka's premier spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bagged the third hattrick of the T20 World Cup, and the first in the Super 12. In the process, he jumped four spots to move to second in the wicket-taking charts with 11 wickets, level with Shakib Al Hasan.

Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara couldn't add any wickets for the second game running, so they remain fifth and sixth respectively.

South Africa's Dwayne Pretorious continued his penchant for wickets at the death, picking three on the day. He entered the top ten of the charts for the first time, and is now equal with Pakistan's Haris Rauf with six wickets in three games.

England's express pacer Tymal Mills also made a massive climb. The left-armer is now seventh with as many wickets to his name.

Adam Zampa has been the joint-most expensive bowler in Dubai. He took only a single wicket at the cost of 37 runs in three overs. Given even worse outings from his teammates, he is now the top wicket-taker for his team, 16th overall in the wicket-taking chart.

You can see the complete rankings here.

Edited by Bhargav