T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni helps Rishabh Pant with wicketkeeping lessons during India's warm-up match with Australia 

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently seen assisting Rishabh Pant with wicketkeeping drills during India's warm-up fixture against Australia on Wednesday (October 20). Dhoni has been roped in for a mentorship role for Virat Kohli and co's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

The 40-year-old was seen working closely with Pant as the latter trains hard ahead of the all-important Super 12's.

Dhoni's experience leading the Indian team at multiple ICC events will come in handy for the team's think tank. Additionally, the decorated cricketer's guidance will also benefit young wicketkeepers like Pant and Ishan Kishan immensely.

The 24-year-old Pant was seen keeping behind a single stump outside the boundary rope during the match between India and Australia. Dhoni helped the gloveman with the drill with his under-arm throws.

Pant has a major role to play in this year's T20 World Cup, as keeping wickets will be tricky, considering the spin-friendly conditions at the venues.

After the drill, the duo were also seen having a conversation regarding wicketkeeping techniques. Dhoni appeared to be explaining to Pant the importance of staying slow against spinners in the UAE.

Watch the full video here:

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo #T20WorldCup MS Dhoni shares his wisdom with Rishabh Pant on the sidelines 🤩 #TeamIndia MS Dhoni shares his wisdom with Rishabh Pant on the sidelines 🤩 #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup https://t.co/VznUzJcbyd

The ongoing match between India and Australia is a warm-up fixture taking place in Dubai. The Men in Blue will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 24.

Australia unable to break-free against the Indian spinners

India's Ravichandran Ashwin dented Australia's chances of getting off to a flying start in the powerplay overs. The crafty off-spinner dismissed David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in his very first over to help India gain the upper hand in the contest.

Ravindra Jadeja then sent Australia captain Aaron Finch back early to make matters worse for the Aussies.

Also Read

But the team from Down Under fought back through Steve Smith and the in-form Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell even threatened to take the game away with his counter-attacking approach. However, his promising innings was cut short by Rahul Chahar and he had to depart after scoring 37 runs from 28 balls.

Steve Smith (57) then joined hands with Marcus Stoinis (41 not out) to help Australia post a total of 152 from their quota of 20 overs.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think India can clinch the T20 World Cup trophy this year? Yes No 0 votes so far