T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Australia match

In two contrasting but riveting games in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday., South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets and England trounced Australia by eight wickets

Pathum Nissanka provided Sri Lanka a brilliant platform with a 58-ball 72. But the middle and lower order couldn't capitalise on the same as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 142. In response, South Africa lost a few early wickets and a hat-trick by Wanindu Hasaranga to stay in the game.

It was getting dire for the Proteas, as they required 25 off 12. But David Miller and Kagiso Rabada combined for three sixes and a boundary to take South Africa over the line. Temba Bavuma and co are now the second-placed team in the group, with four points from three games, only behind England.

England, meanwhile, moved to the top of the table after an inspired performance with bat and ball. Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan's magnificent opening spells kept the Aussies down to a paltry 125 on a good batting surface that had a hint of swing in it.

Jos Buttler then put in a batting masterclass, hitting every Australian bowler all around the park. He took a special liking for Mitchell Starc, as his 32-ball 71 took his team over the line. Buttler's five sixes and as many boundaries made the result academic as England took just 11.4 overs to overhaul their modest target. In the process, England took their NRR to a jaw-dropping +3.948.

Eoin Morgan and co are now all but certain to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The second spot in the group will likely be a likely toss-up between Australia and South Africa.

T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 Points Table

Pakistan are at the top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, Group 2 will see two crucial matches tomorrow. Afghanistan, after their heartbreaking loss to Pakistan, will go head-to-head against high-flying Namibia in Abu Dhabi, a game that starts at 3:30 PM IST. The winner will move to second in the group.

Later in the day, heavyweights India and New Zealand will clash in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST, in what is a virtual quarter-final. After this game, both teams will have only Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland to play against, and will fancy their chances to win each game.

BCCI @BCCI



captain



#INDvNZ 💬 💬 We exactly know how to approach the matches ahead. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli on how the side will go about their upcoming #T20WorldCup games. 💬 💬 We exactly know how to approach the matches ahead.#TeamIndia captain @imVkohli on how the side will go about their upcoming #T20WorldCup games. #INDvNZ https://t.co/lChCoNorCQ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The winner of this game could join Pakistan in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Bhargav