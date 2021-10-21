T20 World Cup 2021: "The biggest positive from both the warm-up games has been the Indian batting" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta reckons the in-form Indian batting has been the biggest positive from the side's warm-up fixtures. Virat Kohli and co. successfully defeated England and Australia in their practice matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.

In their first game against the current ODI world champions, India managed to chase down a total of 189 convincingly with seven wickets and an over to spare. The main catalyst for the win was the blistering opening pair of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Rahul's quick-fire 24 ball 51 and Ishan's exceptional innings of 70 runs, took English bowlers to every corner of the ground. Rishabh Pant's breakneck cameo of 29* runs at a healthy strike rate of 207 capped off an excellent batting display from the side.

Rohit Sharma led India in their next warm-up fixture against Australia yesterday (October 20). Against a formidable Aussie bowling lineup, the Men in Blue effortlessly chased down a total of 153 runs in Dubai.

After being rested against England, Sharma was back in the side and made a stellar statement with his wonderful innings of 60 runs, before voluntarily walking off to give other batters a chance. Rahul again showed his brilliance with three sixes in his innings of 39 runs.

Following the duo's departure, Mumbai Indians teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya ensured they were back in their grooves as India sailed to victory with 13 balls still remaining.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta commended the displays from the Indian batters. He said:

"I think the biggest positive from both of the warm-up games is the Indian batting. Rahul and Ishan played truly well in the first match. Surya, Rahul again, Rohit were amazing against Australia. Including Pant, every batter from 1 to 5 is in form. Which is a very, very good sign."

"He looked good against Australia but still hasn't hit the heights that we expect him to" - Deep Dasgupta on Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After a forgetful IPL campaign with his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar Kumar looked awful in the first warm-up game against England. The 31-year old didn't manage to trouble any English batters and leaked as many as 54 runs in his four overs.

However, Kumar's display in the following match against Australia instilled some confidence in the fans. Returning with figures of 4-0-27-1, the seamer looked in better rhythm against the Aussies.

Former cricketer-turned-expert Deep Dasgupta has elucidated that there has been some swing in the initial stages of matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The 44-year old opined that this will help someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar get some purchase from the tracks.

"We have witnessed a bit of swing with the new ball in almost every warm-up game and Round 1 game. It'll definitely help someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar get some purchase from the pitches."

While mentioning that Kumar looked in good rhythm against Australia, Dasgupta discerned that it may be a concern for the Indian side that one of their premier fast-bowlers was not in his best form.

"And yes, compared to the first warm-up game, he looked in good rhythm against Australia. But still he hasn't hit the heights that we expect him to. And that is an area of concern," Deep Dasgupta concluded.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in a much-anticipated encounter against Pakistan. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

