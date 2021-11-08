T20 World Cup 2021: "There is a question mark over Virat Kohli's captaincy" - Danish Kaneria reacts to team India's group-stage exit 

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria believes the Indian cricket team failed to play quality cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He believes that is the reason why they are officially out of the race for the semifinals in the multi-nation tournament.

The 40-year-old, on his YouTube channel, pointed out that captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri failed to deliver on the big stage this time around. While he acknowledged that the two have contributed significantly towards the team's success in the past, they could not replicate the same at this year's ICC event.

Here's what he said:

"India haven't played good cricket and hence they did not get a chance to move forward. There were a lot of problems. There is a question mark over Virat Kohli's captaincy along with the team management, including Ravi Shastri."

India's hopes of qualification relied on the result of the Super 12's fixture between New Zealand and Afghanistan. The Kiwis became the fourth team to book a spot in the all-important semifinals. Their 8-wicket win over the Mohammad Nabi-led side on Sunday eliminated Team India from the competition.

"New players should be given a chance for India's upcoming series against New Zealand" - Danish Kaneria

The ex-cricketer also suggested that youngsters should get an opportunity for the team's upcoming home series against New Zealand. He reckoned that the senior members have been on the road for a considerable amount of time now and they deserve some rest. He said:

"In my opinion, new youngsters should be picked in the Indian team for the New Zealand series. The other players have played a lot of cricket and they need some rest now."

Kaneria was also disappointed that Virat Kohli's T20 captaincy stint did not end on a high note. He stated that the right-hander is a champion cricketer, but he has failed to clinch a single ICC trophy while at the helm of the side.

Watch the full video here:

