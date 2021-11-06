T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] 112m six from Liam Livingstone, overhauls Russell's biggest six from earlier today

England's Liam Livingstone smashed the biggest six of the ongoing T20 World Cup, breaking Andre Russell's record from today's day game. The right-hander established the feat during their final Super 12 clash against South Africa in Sharjah.

During the 16th over of England's chase of 190, Livingstone tore into Kagiso Rabada for three consecutive sixes. The first of those was a slot delivery that was launched over cow corner with the ball traveling onto the streets, beyond the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

That six from Liam Livingstone was recorded as the longest hit of the tournament at 112 meters. What makes it all the more astonishing is that, Liam Livingstone broke the record for the biggest hit of the tournament barely hours after Andre Russell had done so.

During West Indies' Super 12 clash against Australia earlier in the day in Abu Dhabi, Andre Russell pummeled a Mitchell Starc delivery way over mid-wicket. The ball travelled way back into the grass banks and was recorded at 111 meters. Liam Livingstone has now managed to better it by a solitary meter.

Take a look at Livingstone's three consecutive sixes off Kagiso Rabada in the link below, with the first hit being the biggest of this edition:

South Africa beat England by 10 runs

It was a bittersweet moment for South Africa as they defeated England by 10 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The victory was not enough for the Proteas to secure a semifinal spot though, as they had to restrict England below 131 in order to do so.

Batting first, South Africa racked up 189/2, thanks to unbeaten knocks from Rassie van der Dussen (94* off 60) and Aiden Markram (52* off 25). In reply, England were on the charge, courtesy cameos by Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan and looked set to make it five wins out of five.

However, defending 14 off the final over, Kagiso Rabada picked up a hat-trick off the first three deliveries to quash all hopes for England. This ensured that South Africa picked up a consolation 9-run win as they finished agonizingly short of a spot in the semifinals.

The result now means that England and Australia qualify for the semifinals from Group 1, finishing in first and second positions respectively. While both teams won four games out of five in the Super 12, England finished on top owing to a much superior net run-rate.

