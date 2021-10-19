T20 World Cup 2021: "When he doesn't bowl, the bowling attack takes a hit" - Deep Dasgupta on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta reckons the entire Indian bowling unit takes a hit when premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya doesn't bowl for the side. Ever since his return from a back injury, the 28-year old has not bowled a single over, either for his IPL franchise or for his national side.

Pandya did not bowl once again as India beat England by seven wickets on Monday (October 18) in a warm-up fixture ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. The biggest talking point among cricket analysts before the warm-up game was whether Pandya would roll his arm over or not.

If fit enough to bowl a few overs, the all-rounder will be a vital cog in the side as it allows Indian skipper Virat Kohli six bowling options.

While speaking with ESPNcricinfo, Deep Dasgupta elucidated that Pandya can play as a pure finisher in the side. But Dasgupta added that the all-rounder's unavailability to bowl a few overs can be a strenuous task for the whole bowling unit.

Dasgupta said:

"Look, yes he can play as a pure batter to finish off the games. He has done that in the past for India. But the thing is, when he doesn't bowl, the bowling attack takes a hit. Then the team has to go with only a combination of 5 bowlers. And it can get difficult to go with only 5 bowling options. (One) Out of those would be Jadeja. 3 seamers are a must. That combination can get difficult if Hardik doesn't bowl even a couple of overs."

Though the Indian batters did exceptionally well while chasing down the target of 189 runs, a couple of Indian bowlers had a difficult outing in Dubai. The English batsmen took Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to all corners of the park and accumulated a total of 97 runs in their eight combined overs.

His bad patch is becoming an extended bad patch now: Deep Dasgupta on Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a bad day at the office against England in the warm-up fixture.

Considered a veteran of the IPL, Bhuvneshwar Kumar underperformed at IPL 2021 with his franchise, the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 11 matches, the seamer took just six wickets for his side. Although his economy was under eight runs per over, his average of 56 runs per wicket was his worst in a single IPL campaign.

While playing in the first warm-up fixture against England, the swing bowler again looked ineffective with the ball and certainly seemed out of touch. Kumar, who is usually economical, was smashed around by the England batters, leaking 54 runs in his four overs.

Deep Dasgupta divulged that Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked out of rhythm and might be replaced by Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. Here's what the 44-year old had to say about the pacer.

"Bhuvi's bad patch is becoming an extended bad patch now. Also, during the match, he didn't look at the rhythm. Look, three seamers will play, and if Hardik doesn't bowl, Shardul Thakur will definitely play. And in his current form, Shami is also a certainty."

BCCI @BCCI 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in #TeamIndia 's World Cup squad. #T20WorldCup More Details 🔽 🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in #TeamIndia's World Cup squad. #T20WorldCup More Details 🔽

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will surely try to bounce back stronger when India go head-to-head against the Aussies in their next warm-up fixture on October 20.

